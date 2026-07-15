DeAngelo Hall Names Darrell Green on Mt. Rushmore of NFL DBs - Commanders Daily

Former Burgundy and Gold cornerback DeAngelo Hall recently gave an interview to Hard Rock Bet, where he talked about a variety of topics, including Sonny Styles reminding him of a young Bobby Wagner. In that interview, Hall was asked to talk about who he envisions as the Mount Rushmore all-time greatest defensive backs in the NFL.



Those who know Hall should not be surprised by at least two of his answers, as the former Redskins cornerback refused to name himself, but named Hall of Famers Darrell Green and Deion Sanders.



"I’m not going to put myself in", said Hall. Even though I tell everybody, if I had to pick one corner to go against any receiver, I’m so confident in my ability that I’m always going to pick myself. But if we’re talking about Mount Rushmore, I have to put Darrell Green in there. I also have to include Ed Reed."



"Deion Sanders has to go in because when I got to the Falcons, I wanted to be like Deion in Atlanta. I’m going to be fair and go with two corners and two safeties. So, the other safety would be Troy Polamalu.



So, that’s my Mount Rushmore of NFL DBs. Darrell Green, Deion Sanders, Ed Reed, and Troy Polamalu."



Hall grew up in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia watching Green play on Sundays. He was then able to connect with Green while with the franchise. Including Green on his list makes complete sense. Hall understands what Green meant to Washington and where he belongs in the larger history of the game.

Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Elsewhere around Washington, footage of Jayden Daniels working with teammates before training camp has begun to surface, while the Commanders’ running-back competition remaines a topic of discussion. Also, we published a Q&A with seventh-round draft pick QB Athan Kaliakmanis. You should also check out our latest Mailbag post, where we talk about the fiercest roster battles in training camp this year. Those stories, along with more recent Commanders coverage, can be found below.



Reminder: You can send your Washington Commanders Mailbag questions for the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag to hailbng+mailbag@gmail.com .

Commanders News

Commanders Stories From On SI

Commanders News From Other Sites

Five Thoughts: On Rasul Douglas and Jayden Daniels - John Keim Report

John is back from vacation and ready to discuss all the latest news surrounding the Washington Commanders while he was away. He gives his thoughts on the new cornerback addition Rasul Douglas, the latest news surrounding Jayden Daniels, and more.

Rachaad White is well aware the jury is still out on him, but he is only two years older than Merritt and wants to maximize his prime. He started offseason activities with a bang, drawing the praise of head coach Dan Quinn. In his press conference to wrap up minicamp, Quinn, unprompted, mentioned White four times: “Rachaad White was one I thought, you know, jumped out,” Quinn said when discussing eight names who impressed him during the spring. He also referenced White’s fit in the team culture and praised him for being an excellent teammate. He is already being named an underrated signing who could fill, and possibly exceed, Austin Ekeler’s previous role. Reporters for White’s old team have noticed his early performance, and one writer believes the former Buccaneer could be capable of a 1,000-yard performance.



Both Bill and Rachaad should have productive seasons, but for the offense to reach its full potential, it needs a back that is capable as a dual threat. Blough is expected to incorporate parts of Ben Johnson’s scheme—a scheme that prioritizes explosion and versatility plus expects running backs to function as true receiving threats, used in both motion and the screen game. Will Bill Merritt or Rachaad White be that player for the Commanders’ offense in 2026?

( click HERE to continue reading ... )

"I think that there's value in Stefon Diggs. ... A veteran receiver in some role, a team that's good with a quarterback that can handle him."@tthasselbeck and @JFowlerESPN weigh in on Stefon Diggs finding the best fit during free agency 🏈 pic.twitter.com/aR0w1rapaJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 13, 2026

ESPN has been releasing its Top 10 lists by position for the NFL to start the month. Monday marked the release of the quarterbacks. Was Jayden Daniels on the list after last season? Laremy Tunsil IS on his position list; will he be joined by any other Commanders? Scott Jackson and Anthony Armstrong discuss that and MORE on this episode.



Nick Cross - Commanders S



While fans were somewhat surprised by the lack of urgency around safety reinforcements, the presence of new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones should help bring more out of the defensive backs. But in Nick Cross, the Commanders have found a tone-setting force capable of completely changing the mindset.







Cross is fast, instinctive, and physical. He leaves a mark with every tackle, and even though there were some frailties in coverage last season with the Indianapolis Colts, his capabilities against the run were among the league's best on the defensive back end.



For a team that gave away rushing yards like they were going out of style last season, this is going to be a massive asset. And fans will see that for themselves over training camp before the real action begins.

( click HERE to continue reading ... )

Adam Peters made roster moves, big and small, this offseason. The Commanders' general manager kept busy trying to get his team back on track after a 5-12 disaster of an encore from an NFC title game appearance in his first season with Washington.



That included 17 free-agent signings, eight players retained in free agency, and six contract extensions. Peters let several others walk right out the door. He also made six NFL draft picks, and then added nine undrafted players.

( click HERE to continue reading ... )

The defensive lineman signed a one-year deal last year, and he earned a starting job on the edge. Deatrich Wise Jr. may lack pass-rushing explosiveness, but his ability to make plays against the run left everyone hopeful regarding his outlook.



Unfortunately, this was short-lived. Wise suffered a season-ending quad injury in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers and wasn't seen again. Some thought this would be the end of his brief time in Washington, but Peters gave him another shot.

( click HERE to continue reading ... )

With 2026 training camps just around the corner, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Grant Gordon has the lowdown on the key position battles and top storylines to monitor for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

( click HERE to continue reading ... )

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.