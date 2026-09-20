How to Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys: TV Channel, Start Time, Streaming and Radio

The Washington Commanders will get another shot at an NFC East opponent Sunday when they travel to Arlington to face the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams enter Week 2 looking for their first win after Washington lost 24-22 to Philadelphia and Dallas fell 28-20 to the New York Giants.



The matchup also comes with some important injuries on both sides. Washington will be without linebacker Frankie Luvu and tight end Chig Okonkwo, while the Cowboys ruled out safety Malik Hooker and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is the one Washington player carrying a questionable designation into Sunday.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20



Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET



Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas



TV: FOX

Washington is 47-81-2 all-time against Dallas and 18-44-2 on the road. This is also the earliest the Commanders have traveled to Dallas since the two teams met in Week 2 of the 2006 season.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys

FOX will carry Sunday's game with its top broadcast team on the call.



Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhardt



Analyst: Tom Brady



Sideline reporters: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi



*As always with Sunday afternoon games, check your local FOX listings to make sure the game is being shown in your area.

FOX LATE Game Commanders vs Cowboys | 506 Sports

Ready for takeoff pic.twitter.com/2hBZQhM1Th — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 19, 2026

How to Stream Commanders vs. Cowboys

Fans can stream FOX NFL games through FOX One, which carries the network's Sunday afternoon NFL broadcasts.



The game is also available through NFL+ on phones and tablets for viewers in markets where Commanders-Cowboys is the local broadcast. Fans outside the local market can watch through NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV.

How to Listen to Commanders vs. Cowboys

Washington's radio broadcast will be available on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) and throughout the Commanders Radio Network.



Play-by-play: Bram Weinstein



Analyst: London Fletcher



Sideline: Logan Paulsen

Fans can also listen through the iHeartRadio app. The Commanders' Spanish-language broadcast features Moisés Linares and Juan Romero and is also available through iHeartRadio.



The team's official pregame show begins two hours before kickoff and can be heard through the Commanders app.

Final Injury Report

Washington enters Sunday without two players who had significant roles in Week 1. Luvu and Okonkwo are both out after missing all of practice this week. Kinlaw returned Friday after missing Thursday with a back injury, but was limited and is questionable. Dorance Armstrong, K'Lavon Chaisson, Jaylin Lane, Charles Omenihu, and Odafe Oweh were all limited Friday but did not receive game-status designations.



Dallas will be without Hooker, who suffered a fractured forearm against New York, and Overshown, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Rookie Jaishawn Barham is expected to start at middle linebacker and wear the green dot in Overshown's place.



Washington already had one divisional game come down to the final minutes in Philadelphia. Sunday gives the Commanders another chance to get their first win of the season, this time against a Dallas team trying to do the same.

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