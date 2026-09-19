Commanders News: Finalizing the Cowboys Blueprint Amid Friday Injury Setbacks | Burgundy Roundup

Inside tonight’s Burgundy Roundup: How Frankie Luvu’s injury changes the defensive front, Dorance Armstrong’s return, and attacking the Cowboys' green-dot rookie. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders spent Friday preparing for the Dallas Cowboys, the team the Burgundy and Gold will travel to play Sunday afternoon.



Dan Quinn was rather thin on actual questions from the media about Dallas, but was asked what some of the challenges the Cowboys present: "11 starters returning with Brian, seeing that group the same, so you can look further back. You know where some of the weapons are. That's easy to see, and that was evident in the game last week. It was just as easy could have gone their way. They played well on third down in lots of ways. They caused some fumbles, didn't get them all. But I thought it could have easily gone the other way." Quinn was trying to point out that Dallas was different from Washington in many ways, and that their game could have very easily gone the other direction.



Quinn also announced that linebacker Frankie Luvu and tight end Chig Okonkwo would both miss Sunday's game. This is crucial information and drastically changes how Washington will deploy their linebacker group.



Dead-last on third down: Plagued by miscommunications and breaking in a rookie green-dot linebacker, Dallas handed Washington a clear blueprint to attack this weekend. See How the Commanders Can Attack the Cowboys’ Defensive Problems in Week 2.



Defensive Front Holds Its Breath: Daron Payne (knee) returned to a full practice on Thursday, but a sudden back issue has Javon Kinlaw listed as questionable. See the final Cowboys vs. Commanders Friday injury designations.

Dorance Armstrong Cleared for Dallas: After sitting out the season opener to serve a one-game suspension for a personal conduct violation, defensive end Dorance Armstrong was officially reinstated this week. After nearly a year of rehab from a torn ACL, the veteran edge rusher is finally ready to make his 2026 debut. Read our full breakdown on how Armstrong's long road to recovery ends exactly where it began against his former team in Dallas.



Containing Lamb and Pickens: After surrendering massive explosive plays to the Eagles in Week 1, the Commanders' secondary faces an even steeper challenge in Dallas. Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones made it clear that minimizing CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will require a full-field collective effort rather than isolating rookie Mike Sainristil on an island. Read our full analysis on how Washington plans to disguise its coverages to prevent another explosive letdown against the Cowboys' premier receivers.



The Emergence of Antonio Williams: Following a stellar Week 1 debut where he hauled in all four of his targets for 64 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles, rookie receiver Antonio Williams is proving he belongs. The third-round pick out of Clemson has impressed the coaching staff with his pro-ready route running and versatility from the slot. As the team prepares for Dallas, dive into The Athletic's latest feature on how Williams is actively carving out a vital role in Washington's offense alongside Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs.



Tyler Owens Breaks the Internet: After single-handedly fighting through a double-team to blow up an Eagles punt returner in Week 1, safety Tyler Owens is suddenly the most famous special teamer in football. The "Angry Runs" winner drew high praise from J.J. Watt and head coach Dan Quinn for his relentless effort and sheer power. Go inside the huddle and read how Owens' teammates and coaches reacted in real time to his viral special teams spear against Philadelphia.

Sonny Styles’ sack is top of mind when I think about his NFL debut. What's top of mind for Styles after his first game? Where he messed up



“Being a linebacker, leaving a game with four tackles is unacceptable”



Some of Sonny's availability today⬇️ pic.twitter.com/j5U2PUcrw6 — John Doran (@JohnDoranTV) September 18, 2026

Podcasts

Five Thoughts: Antonio Williams, Charles Omenihu, Tyler Owens & a look at the Cowboys

John gives his five thoughts ahead of Washington's Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

Scouting the Cowboys: ESPN's Todd Archer on Dallas -- what's up with the defense? - The John Keim Report

John is joined by ESPN Dallas Cowboys beat writer, Todd Archer, to discuss Washington's upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Cowboys.

Washington-Dallas Previews & Picks - The Kevin Sheehan Show

Commanders vs. Eagles Aftermath: Scott Turner breaks down Commanders Offense; Stock Reports - Trap or Dive

The HTTR4LIFE Mailbag

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