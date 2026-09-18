The Washington Commanders had to spend a few hours licking their wounds following last weekend's 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but their season-opening Sunday wasn't completely without good news. The Dallas Cowboys, touted as one of the NFC's premium contenders all summer long, lost 28-20 to last year's divisional caboose in the New York Giants.

On its own, such an upset on a primetime slate was funny enough for most wounded D.C. fans, though a quick scan of the Commanders' schedule quickly shifted them from mocking laughter to intrigued strategizing.

The Cowboys will have to get back on their horses in squaring off against another NFC East opponent in the visiting Commanders, where they'll be forced to quell some of their own defensive concerns. After just succumbing to a young, mobile, and surprisingly patient quarterback in Jaxson Dart, here comes Jayden Daniels to attempt to salvage his team's early 0-1 record.

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles from Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) and Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Takeaways from Daniels' Optimistic Week 1 Finish

Any couch-dwelling fantasy football owners rostering Daniels can't have expected much following his first three quarters in Philadelphia. The Commanders couldn't seem to get anything going through the air against the disruptive Eagles defense, and the quarterback's on-the-move panic throws rarely found the hands of his clamped receivers.

In the fourth quarter, though, he woke his disappointed fan base right back up with a 15-minute sequence that included 99 passing yards and two aerial touchdowns. Just as Dart seemed to get everything he wanted in his own season exhibition later that night, Daniels connected on every read, pushing the Eagles to the brink.

Every Jaxson Dart play v. Cowboys



23/29 230 yards 3 TD

11 carries 54 yards pic.twitter.com/BOLPnOTYuy — Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) September 14, 2026

Both quarterbacks are willing to mix their own rushing attempts in with multiple-read passing approaches. The only question about Daniels' ability to knock the Cowboys down to an early 0-2 record comes down to how his specific approach- a relatively safer, more self-aware perspective on sustainability than the reckless Dart- will fare with the Commanders' poor up-front blocking.

He's gotten better at avoiding sacks by throwing the ball out of bounds, a wise move for maintaining positive field positioning, and the Eagles' front seven weren't exactly a picnic for his struggling protectors. He'll enter Dallas having already been knocked on his behind in enemy territory once, and he's shown improvement as he continues learning about the defense ahead of him.

Daniels scored just under 18 fantasy points in most leagues and is generally projected to outdo that pace with 19+ in Week 2. Considering how easily Isaiah Likely and Malik Nabers cut through the downfield defense, the Commanders' field general should have more than enough weapons to keep up in a shootout with Dak Prescott and friends, especially when we account for how much damage he was able to do in Philadelphia despite completing just 10 total passes to his top-three wideouts, Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, and Antonio Williams.

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He still hasn't shaken the general worries surrounding his odds of surviving a season's worth of hungry opposing pass rushes. Entering mid-Sept., though, with a slight bit of momentum on the distributor's side, Washington's star has the tools and playstyle to keep a hated rival on their heels and a chance to win the week for fantasy-inclined believers.

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