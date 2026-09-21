Commanders Set Week 3 QB Plan Before Jayden Daniels’ Next Answers Arrive

The Washington Commanders are still bracing for news as Jayden Daniels underwent imaging of his injured left elbow Monday. Daniels is scheduled to see more specialists on Tuesday and Wednesday as they develop a medical plan. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn declined to put a timetable on Daniels’ recovery until the process is complete. "He had imaging done today. He'll see specialists early this week, Tuesday and Wednesday. And then, we'll go through the process from there," Quinn said. "I know you'll have some questions regarding timelines, but until we go through that process, I'd be guessing to give you any. We will start Marcus on Sunday, and there's nobody easier to rally around than him."



Quinn added that another meaningful update may come Thursday or Friday: "I’ll really have an update for you probably not until Thursday or Friday, only because he is going to see some of the specialists in-person... I’d rather defer and wait until they have an update and then just make sure we get all the info right."



Marcus Mariota will now have the advantage of having all week to prepare as the starting quarterback. Quinn added that while there would be no reduction of the playbook, the offense will feature some different things with Mariota under center. "I think the biggest thing is, all right, what do you wanna feature with Marcus that you didn't with Jayden? ... But yeah, no pullback or any of that space. So we're fortunate in that way... It won't be exactly the same, but fortunately, they'll have a lot of similarities."



Quinn was direct that he has not discussed bringing in another veteran quarterback as of Monday, as the team awaits more information from Daniels’ specialists. "It's not something that AP and I have discussed today... I think we're gonna wait until we get all the info over the next two days and really have a sense for the timelines and that kind of stuff... But in the meantime, Marcus will start this weekend," Quinn said.



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With Jayden Daniels' dislocated elbow:



* Updated imagining will determine if any ligament damage occurred. None last year, hence no surgery.



* I asked Quinn about why Daniels didn't wear a brace. He said that wasn't part of the discussion. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Mr1BKG2CO1 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 21, 2026