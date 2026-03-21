3 Low-Cost Free Agents the Commanders Should Sign

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters has been navigating free agency with one clear message: build smart, stay flexible, and do not overspend. While those have been his goals, he has made some strong additions, but there are still holes in the roster.

The Commanders are not in a position to chase every big name. They have already tried that this free agency period and have not fully succeeded. Instead, they need players who can come in, fill roles, and develop within the system. That is where low-cost signings come in.

Here are three free agency players Washington should focus on who fit that approach.

Fixing the Secondary Starts Here

The franchise has been intentional about addressing areas it lacked last season, and while it has addressed some immediate defensive needs, the secondary remains a concern. The team still needs help at safety, and one viable option is Ashtyn Davis.

Safety Ashtyn Davis (21) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Davis played for the Miami Dolphins last season on a one-year deal, recording 65 tackles, one interception, and a forced fumble in 15 games.

Adding Davis gives the Commanders a cost-effective option who can step in right away. At around $2 million, he would be a steal, bringing starting experience without limiting future moves.

What stands out most about Davis is his versatility. Known as a ball hawk and an energizer, he can rotate, cover, and provide depth. Before joining the Dolphins, Davis was drafted by the New York Jets, where he recorded eight interceptions, 154 tackles, and three forced fumbles in 69 games, including 22 starts.

Betting on Upside at Corner

Looking further at the secondary, the Commanders could also target cornerback Jack Jones. After moving on from Marshon Lattimore, the team still needs help at corner, and taking a chance on Jones would be a low-risk move with real upside.

Jones was also part of the Dolphins' secondary, starting all 17 games and recording 77 tackles. One of his most notable performances came against Washington, where he had a game-winning overtime interception.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones (23) | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

He is viewed as an affordable defensive option who can bring physicality and playmaking ability to the secondary.

A Low-Risk Bet in the Secondary

Keeping with the secondary, the Commanders need to continue adding to their cornerback room. Another solid option is Martin Emerson. Emerson is a young, lockdown corner who has shown promise, but has also dealt with injuries, tearing his Achilles during 2024 training camp with the Cleveland Browns and missing the entire 2025 season.

However, this is where Adam Peters could get strategic. Bringing Emerson in on a one-year prove-it deal allows the team to evaluate how he returns post-injury without a long-term commitment. If he’s able to bounce back, his size and length could make him a strong fit in Daronte Jones’ defensive scheme.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Smart Moves Over Big Names

The Commanders are trying to build something sustainable. That means finding value, adding competition, and bringing in players who fit the system.

Davis, Jones, and Emerson are not the high-profile names the Commanders may have been looking for, but they are smart ones. And right now, that is exactly what Washington needs.

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