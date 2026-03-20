Free agency is slowly coming to an end, with just over a month until the 2026 NFL Draft, when all 32 teams will welcome in their new crop of rookies looking to make an impact for their respective NFL franchises.

The Washington Commanders have gone through a reset this offseason after a major disappointment of a season in 2025, having replaced both coordinators and elevating much of the roster through free agency.

Most of the attention has been on the big signings of guys like edge rusher Odafe Oweh and tight end Chig Okonkwo, but the other acquisitions will be just as big when it comes to the success the Commanders will see moving forward.

One of those players that the Commanders signed who is being slightly looked over is safety Nick Cross, and that is why he is the perfect fit for us as the "low-profile" signing that has a major chance to break out.

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Cross to Set Tone in Washington

At just 24 years old, Cross, a hometown fan of the Commanders, will be entering his fifth season, but is now only hitting his physical prime. After spending the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts as a do-it-all, Swiss Army Knife type of player, he will likely have a more defined role within the Commanders' defense under Daronte Jones to play fast and find the ball.

His deal with Washington has already been determined as cost-effective, and he should easily outplay what he is being paid.

In 2025, the Commanders' defense was passive and lacked identity. With Jones now the DC who brings a violent, blitz-heavy scheme, Cross will fit in perfectly as a strong safety who not only covers the field well, but is an elite blitzer. Cross won't just be a safety, but a weapon within the new Commanders' defense, and will be able to change the game whenever he wants.

After ranking third amongst all NFL safeties last year with 16 pressures and a career high in sacks (2.5) and QB hits (6), Cross will play close to the line of scrimmage while also focusing on creating turnovers in the backend.

The Commanders' defense desperately needed a tone-setter, and they just got that in the form of Cross. As a sure-handed tackler with the ability to make splash plays on defense, Cross will help mold the culture of the defense, hopefully turning the leaf on some of the issues that plagued the young core a season ago.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.