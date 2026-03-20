Commanders Position Groups That Got Better and Worse in Free Agency

Things have started to slow down since the initial first wave of free agency hit like a truck going through a brick wall. The Washington Commanders got off to a slow start, but near the end of that first wave, they came out as winners in the eyes of not only the fan base but also national pundits alike.

The Commanders hit on numerous different areas to bounce back from a porous 5-12 showing in 2025, but will have to prove it on the field once offseason programs start getting underway following the 2026 NFL Draft.

While most areas saw improvement with free agency adds, some other areas didn't and are still lacking. Here, we take you through where the Commanders got better in free agency and where they got worse.

Got Better

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

1. Edge Rusher

Without a doubt, the most improved unit for the Commanders through free agency is the edge rusher group. With key additions in Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Charles Omenihu, the Commanders only added elite abilities to a room with a solid floor without losing any of their own to free agency.

Relying on older veterans last year, the Commanders landed elite length, speed, versatility, and athleticism to the rotation. The Commanders now have one of the deepest pass-rushing groups in the league and should go from one of the worst teams at getting into opposing teams' backfields to one of the NFL's best.

2. Running Back

The running back room in the DMV was interesting a season ago. After moving on from Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler suffered a season-ending injury that greatly limited what the Commanders were able to do on offense. While Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jacory Croskey-Merritt did what they could, even still leading a top-ten rushing offense in the league, they needed more.

Ekeler and Rodriguez Jr. are now out in Washington, and the additions of Rachaad White and Jerome Ford to Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols will allow the running game to attack defenses in multiple ways, a massive upgrade in versatility and pass-catching ability out of the backfield.

3. Tight End

This is a huge area of improvement for the Commanders. Signing Chig Okonkwo, who is just entering his prime after a breakout season with the Tennessee Titans, will transition the unit from a safety valve era with Zach Ertz to a YAC (yards after catch) weapon era with Okonkwo.

Okonkwo gives Jayden Daniels a vertical threat in the middle of the field that was almost non-existent last season with Ertz. With Okonkwo's skill set aligning perfectly with Daniels' style of play, the tight end group should see a major boost this season under new offensive coordinator David Blough.

Got Worse

Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Cornerback

While the addition of Amik Robertson is big for turning around the secondary, the Commanders also moved on from Marshon Lattimore and Jonathan Jones. Robertson will bring that "dog" mentality with him to the Commanders' defense, but he only stands at 5'9", meaning that Washington will lack length on the outside at boundary corner.

Washington could have gone after some high-end replacements here, like Paulson Adebo or Riq Woolen, but did not, and unless they address the situation in the NFL Draft, the unit could once again be a major liability.

2. Offensive Line

Yes, the Commanders extended Nick Allegretti and Laremy Tunsil while also re-signing Chris Paul, but they did lose a huge aspect of their interior offensive line. Washington released center Tyler Biadasz and has been on the search for a new center, only to strike out on top-tier options like Tyler Linderbaum.

While they have depth up and down the OL, Allegretti, who is a natural guard and not a proven center, is slated to fill the role once owned by Biadasz. This creates a huge gap up the middle of the OL that could put Jayden Daniels' protection at risk.

3. Wide Receiver

The Commanders won't be getting Deebo Samuel back to partner with Terry McLaurin, and the additions of Van Jefferson and Dyami Brown aren't going to make up for what Samuel can bring. Until a move is made for a legit #2, Washington's wide receiver room will just be McLaurin and a bunch of question marks.

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