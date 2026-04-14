3 Quarterbacks Commanders Could Pursue in NFL Draft

All eyes have been on what the Washington Commanders are going to do with their first-round pick as the 2026 NFL Draft swiftly approaches, and rightfully so, given their handful of options for who should be the pick at seven overall.

While the focus is on the first round and the immediate holes that need to be filled on the roster, it's never too early to secure a backup quarterback option for Jayden Daniels once veteran Marcus Mariota departs the team.

Yes, the Commanders are desperate in this area now, but they could be in need as soon as after the 2026 season. Here are some under-the-radar QB prospects Washington could target in the draft.

Taylen Green, Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

At six-foot-six and 230 pounds, Green is almost the physical clone of Daniels as a dual-threat QB. Averaging 13.7 yards per completion in 2025 with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Green has proven that he isn't just a runner, but someone willing to let it fly.

Drafting Green in any of the rounds on Day 3 of the draft would be huge, as it allows offensive coordinator David Blough to keep the exact same scheme in place if Daniels is out. Green is the ultimate high upside pick if the Commanders decide to take a QB in 2026.

Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Daniels is the seasoned vet of the group, with 45 career starts to his name. Daniels has likely seen almost every defensive look over the course of his six-year collegiate career and would be a solid fit due to his mental fortitude at the position.

In 2025, Daniels cleaned up his decision-making and has shown great ability at using his legs when things collapse or when called upon, as evidenced by his 23 career rushing touchdowns. Daniels is likely a seventh-rounder or even an undrafted free agent (UDFA), but would net the Commanders a low-risk backup that can go out and win a game or two.

Cole Payton, North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison quarterback Cole Payton (9) Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A schematic nightmare thanks to his running ability, Payton has been compared to Taysom Hill. At six-foot-three, 232 pounds, Payton is a powerhouse at the position, dominating at the FCS level while impressing scouts in the pre-draft process.

Payton is, without a doubt, a developmental passer, but his ability to run the ball with violence makes him a perfect backup to Daniels. The Commanders could also look to use his versatility in similar roles to how the New Orleans Saints used Hill over the past several years while continuing to develop his arm.

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