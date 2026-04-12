Worst Case Scenario For Commanders in First Round of NFL Draft

This year's NFL Draft presents both an opportunity and a risk for the Washington Commanders' front office. Holding the No. 7 overall pick, it would be ideal for general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn to land a top-tier prospect, but the true worst-case scenario isn’t choosing the wrong player, but how the board unfolds before they even get on the clock.

Defensive Talent Could Be Gone Early

The first nightmare centers on the possibility that no top defensive talent will be available. After a season where the defense struggled, the Commanders’ most pressing needs remain at edge rusher, cornerback, and linebacker. This year’s class features several ideal defenders like Ohio State’s Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles, along with LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

But if teams picking ahead of Washington, such as the Jets, Titans, and Raiders, go on a defensive run, the Commanders may have to pivot. Instead of landing a key defensive piece, they could be forced to go offense, leaving their biggest weaknesses unresolved.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Lack of Draft Capital Hurts Flexibility

On top of that, the organization lacks draft capital. With only six total picks and a significant gap between the seventh pick and their next selection in the third round, Washington could ideally trade back to acquire more picks.

But that only depends on demand. With only one quarterback viewed as a top-10 talent, there may not be enough urgency for teams to move up. If that’s the case, Washington could find itself without trade partners. Staying put at No. 7 may land a quality player, but it won’t solve the roster’s depth issues.

There’s also the temptation factor. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is a name that has been tied to the Commanders in many mock drafts, and pairing him with quarterback Jayden Daniels could be appealing.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

But using a premium pick on a running back, especially with bigger needs elsewhere, poses a risk for the organization. Without improvements along the offensive line or pass rush, adding Love could result in a flashy move but won't necessarily translate into wins.

Risk of Getting Jumped by Rivals

Washington needs a versatile defender to keep up with the offensive firepower in the NFC East. If a division rival or another team trades up to take a player Washington is targeting, it creates a double blow, missing out on a key piece while strengthening an opponent.

It All Comes Down to the Board

The success for the Commanders in this draft won’t just come down to who they pick, but how the board falls.

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