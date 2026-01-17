Bears' Ben Johnson gives praise to Commanders coach

The Washington Commanders are moving forward with David Blough as their offensive coordinator, replacing Kliff Kingsbury after he and the team parted ways at the end of the season.

Blough, 30, played four seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals, where he met Ben Johnson, who was the passing game coordinator for the team in 2021 when Dan Campbell arrived and the offensive coordinator in 2022-24. Johnson took the Chicago Bears head coaching job this past season and was recently asked about Blough and what he can do with the Commanders.

“Yeah, he’s got a bright future as well,” Johnson said via The Athletic reporter Nicki Jhabvala. “He’s really smart, has a natural way of connecting with everybody, coaches and players alike. And I know He’s highly respected, not just for me, but also obviously by the Washington staff. They found tremendous value in him as well. I think he’ll do an outstanding job in that role.

"I think he’s really smart. Having played quarterback. He’s got that inward feel of how to help elevate that position, you know, and I think he’ll be able to do that in a play-calling role going forward. So I think he’ll be, he’ll be one of those young guys that gets a head job before you know it.”

Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson throws the ball against assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Blough praised by Ben Johnson

Getting a vote of confidence from one of the elite offensive coaches in the NFL should make Commanders fans feel a lot better about the hire.

While Blough started off the season as just the assistant quarterbacks coach. His inexperience could be alarming, however, he is still a very bright coach. That could be the key to success for the Commanders.

This is a big season for the Commanders coaching staff, so head coach Dan Quinn is putting a lot of faith and trust in Blough and hoping that he can turn around the offense after a down 2025 campaign.

