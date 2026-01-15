Dennard Wilson brings the aggressive press coverage Dan Quinn needs

ASHBURN, Va. – The Washington Commanders are hard at work figuring out who their next defensive coordinator is going to be, and recently, Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson was brought into the mix as a potential candidate for the job.

Having already interviewed Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Kansas City Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen, Wilson is a candidate, I believe, who brings a little something different to the table.

For starters, turning on any footage of Wilson’s defense with the Titans, you’ll notice something particularly different than what we’ve seen in Washington these past two seasons: aggression in the secondary.

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans L'Jarius Sneed (38) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Aggression is a requirement, not a suggestion

In Wilson’s press defense, it isn’t a suggestion; it’s a requirement. “From Day 1, it’s you press everything, period.” The coach said in his introductory press conference after being hired by Tennessee two years ago.

Since then, the secondary has certainly reflected that approach, refusing to give “free access” to receivers and quarterbacks, ensuring opponents earn every inch of real estate they might gain.

However, he doesn’t do this without a net. More often than not, with his cornerbacks up tight to the receivers they’re covering, Wilson keeps two safeties deep, because the offense is paid to win as well. With the Commanders’ defense since the arrival of head coach Dan Quinn, we’ve seen mostly single-high shells where there is one safety deep to help out in case a receiver gets free, requiring that defender to cover a lot of real estate should it happen.

Of course, as is the case with most any defensive coordinator who is free to interview for lateral opportunities, it hasn’t all been rainbows for Wilson and the Titans.

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Quandre Diggs (28) walks off the field post game against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Adapting to personnel

Due to injuries among his top cover guy, best communicator, and biggest hole plugger on the defensive line, Wilson was forced to adapt, and did so by using a lot of two-man defensive fronts (a defensive line featuring two defenders with their hands in the dirt while the others are standing).

Locked On Titans host Tyler Rowland told me that part of this was because they got edge defenders in the offseason who simply weren’t as good with a hand on the ground, while others believe it was because, as the injuries mounted, the ability to set a strong front dissipated.

Existing and thriving in an NFC East Division that includes running backs like Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles and Cam Skattebo of the New York Giants is going to require a stronger front, and even on the edge, Wilson struggled to establish a strong rush defense in his two seasons in Tennessee.

His pass defense in 2024, however, was among the best in the league, something Washington would love to see translate in its own unit.

As candidates go, Wilson is a strong one and has a track record of getting the most out of his secondary. With reports out that the Commanders would like to interview Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores for the position if he doesn’t get a head coaching position this cycle, it may be some time before the job is awarded, but I suspect Wilson is certainly going to be in the running as the team trims the list to its final candidates.

READ MORE: Why the Commanders trust David Blough to lead their offense



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Why Jonathan Gannon is the perfect 'redemption' hire for Commanders defense

• Why Brian Flores is the 'A+ hire' Dan Quinn needs to fix his defense

• Commanders reflect on positives amidst tumultuous season

•﻿ Commanders may have won Laremy Tunsil trade even without playoff appearance