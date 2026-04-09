The Best Second-Round NFL Draft Gems in Commanders History

While the first round of the NFL Draft gets most of the spotlight, there have been plenty of instances where front offices have found gems in the second round or later. For the Washington Commanders, the second round has historically been where they have found “glue” players, guys who anchor units, set the tone, and help define the franchise over the years.

These players did not just contribute; they became the Commanders identity for years.

Here are some of the best second-round gems in franchise history.

Second Round Success

Russ Grimm (1981, Pick 53) stands as one of the greatest second-round selections in franchise history. Grimm was a founding member of the iconic “Hogs” offensive line, and he earned four Pro Bowl selections, won three Super Bowls, and cemented his legacy with a Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in 2010.

Washington Redskins guard (68) Russ Grimm | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Jon Jansen (1999, Pick 37) brought consistency and toughness to the offensive line for nearly a decade. Starting 123 games at right tackle, he formed one of the league’s most reliable duos alongside Chris Samuels.

Fred Smoot (2001, Pick 45): Drafted by Washington in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He played for Washington (2001–2004, 2007–2009) and the Minnesota Vikings (2005–2006), recording 21 interceptions and 450 tackles in 129 games.

Preston Smith (2015, Pick 38): Before becoming heading to Green Bay, Smith was a consistent force in Washington, providing 24.5 sacks over four seasons.

Washington Redskins outside linebacker Preston Smith (94) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Rocky McIntosh (2006, Pick 35): A tackling machine at linebacker who served as a reliable starter during some of the franchise's most turbulent years in the mid-2000s.

Samuel Cosmi (2021, Pick 51): Originally a tackle, Cosmi transitioned to right guard in 2023. He is arguably the team's best offensive lineman today. Cosmi is regarded as a key long-term piece of the Commanders' offensive line, providing strong run-blocking and efficient pass protection.

Mike Sainristil (2024, Pick 50): Though early in his career, Sainristil has quickly become a fan favorite for his "dog" mentality and versatility in Dan Quinn's defense.

Trey Amos (2025, Pick 61): One of the newest "gems," Amos showed immediate promise as a lockdown corner before a Week 10 injury in 2025.

Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos (23) | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Next Gem

As Washington enters the 2026 season under Dan Quinn, finding the next second-round gem is still important. Even with big free agency moves, building through the draft is what keeps a team strong over time.

The first round draws attention, but the second round builds the team, and if that continues, the next key piece could arrive in just a few weeks.

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