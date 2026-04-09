Ranking Every Commanders Draft Class of the Last Decade: From Busts to Blueprints

The Washington Commanders have completed the first phase of the NFL offseason and have turned their attention to the upcoming rookie class with the 2026 NFL Draft now in reach.

General manager Adam Peters will have some decisions to make when the Commanders are on the clock with the seventh overall pick. There are plenty of rookies for Washington to choose from, and while many think they know the direction the franchise will go, it hardly ever turns out that way.

With the draft inching nearer and nearer, we decided to take a look at the Commanders' draft classes over the past decade, which includes the old regime as well as the new era, and rank them from worst to best.

10. Class of 2023

The 2023 class was the final draft of the "old regime" in Washington, and it showed in the way they focused on specific traits rather than consensus value. While Quan Martin has emerged as a valuable player at his safety spot, the knock here comes from the selection of developmental cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, who never quite became the player they had hoped.

And let's not forget the Commanders took Forbes one pick prior to the New England Patriots selection of Christian Gonzalez.

9. Class of 2016

The 2016 class almost made a case as the worst in the past decade, but luckily, third-round pick CB Kendall Fuller was able to save them.

While it took Fuller coming back for that to happen, the major early-round misses on wide receiver Josh Doctson and safety Su'a Cravens make it one of the more difficult draft classes to look back on.

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

8. Class of 2021

The 2021 class wasn't spectacular, but it also wasn't the worst. First-round pick linebacker Jamin Davis never lived up to the off-ball linebacker expectations, but solid additions like WR Dyami Brown – who is now back with the team – and Benjamin St-Juste helped this class.

The big save here is thanks to taking offensive lineman Sam Cosmi in the second round, who has played meaningful snaps at tackle and guard.

7. Class of 2018

Perhaps the most forgettable of all the Commanders' rookie classes of the past decade, the 2018 class is carried by All-Pro defensive tackle Daron Payne and recently re-signed DT Tim Settle.

This was the class where Washington was supposed to land their franchise running back, Derrius Guice, out of LSU.

6. Class of 2020

The 2020 Commanders' rookie class was a great class of value and included players like defensive end Chase Young, RB Antonio Gibson, and S Kamren Curl.

Young eventually left the team, but he did earn Defensive Rookie of the Year, while Gibson provided versatility for years, and Curl became one of the best seventh-round picks in franchise history.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

5. Class of 2017

The 2017 class was anything but spectacular, but it did help establish the defensive identity that carried the team for years.

With DT Jonathan Allen becoming the culture leader and Pro Bowl anchor on defense, along with guys like CB Fabian Moreau, the defense was held down pretty well. Add in finding Chase Rouller in the sixth round before injuries dealt him a bad hand, and it's a pretty solid rookie class.

4. Class of 2022

The 2022 class was a strong one for the Commanders. Third-round RB Brian Robinson Jr. became the heart of the offense, and first-round WR Jahan Dotson showed major promise before being traded two years later.

QB Sam Howell provided great value starting an entire season despite being a fifth-round pick, and perhaps the biggest win here was taking OL Chris Paul in the seventh round, who has emerged as the starting left guard.

3. Class of 2025

Despite only having five picks, Adam Peters did a great job in acquiring critical needs with precision and value. First-round OT Josh Conerly Jr. came in to immediately stabilize the right tackle spot, while picks like CB Trey Amos and WR Jaylin Lane have shown early promise as they continue to develop.

The shocker or winner in this class was Peters being able to snag RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the seventh round. Croskey-Merritt has seen spot starts and finished his rookie season with over 800 yards. Talk about value.

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2. Class of 2019

The 2019 draft class netted the Commanders arguably their best draft pick of the last decade in WR Terry McLaurin.

The selection of McLaurin alone was good enough for this class to make it into the top five, but the rest of the class produced high-end starters at premium positions like McLaurin, LB Cole Holcomb, and defensive end Montez Sweat.

Even the bust, QB Dwayne Haskins, doesn't overshadow the talent found with McLaurin and Sweat.

1. Class of 2024

The classes of all classes, 2024 is by far the best draft the Commanders have had in the past decade.

The Commanders fixed their disastrous franchise QB problem by taking Jayden Daniels second overall, but they also most great, young playmakers across the board who are continuing to up their production in DB Mike Sainristil (2nd), DT Jer'Zhan Newton (2nd), TE Ben Sinnott (2nd), OL Brandon Coleman (3rd), WR Luke McCaffrey (3rd), LB Jordan Magee (5th), and EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste (7th).

While it's likely some of these players won't pan out as they continue into their careers, the early consensus is that Peters and company nailed their 2024 draft class.

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