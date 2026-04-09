Jordan Reid Expects Commanders to Address Areas of Need Early in NFL Draft

It's that time of year when every NFL team is "interested" in pretty much every player they have scouted for the NFL Draft.

The Washington Commanders have been all over the place when it comes to mocking who their first -round pick will be. After filling major needs in free agency, they really will have their choice of players in the first round at seven, but it still remains to be seen what direction that will exactly be.

With the draft now just weeks away, ESPN's Jordan Reid narrowed down the two positions that Washington is expected to take in the early rounds.

Best Available or Areas of Need?

"The Commanders need to be precise. Wide receiver and cornerback are two positions the team is expected to address with its top-100 picks," wrote Reid. "And like John said, Washington wouldn't mind trading back to grab an extra pick or two."

According to Reid, the Commanders will go with areas of need with their first two picks in the draft over who is best available, going against the grain of the most mocked player for them in the first round, Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love.

The Commanders don't have a second-round pick, so picks seven and 71 are the areas they would be looking to target players of need. And if you want to read deeper, the likes of Mansoor Delane, Jermod McCoy, Avieon Terrell at corner, and Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Denzel Boston, and Jordyn Tyson at receiver could all fit them in the first round.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the names have been spoken about, it is important to note that many believe this is a prime spot for the Commanders to make a draft day trade, which could net them more draft capital where they are able to get more than they initially entered with.

There is plenty of depth in the draft at positions of need for the Commanders with names like Germie Bernard, Chris Johnson, and D'Angelo Ponds, so it will be intriguing to see which direction Adam Peters and his staff decide to go once they step into the war room on that Thursday night.

If they can acquire more capital, then all the merrier as they can do whatever they please while hitting their needs, and if not, you would fully expect them to net these two positions in the first and third round with high expectations of each.

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