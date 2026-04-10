4 Ways the Commanders Can Dethrone the Eagles and Reclaim the NFC East Crown

The Washington Commanders used to reign supreme in the NFC East as the team to beat, but like most franchises that reach the top, they eventually hit a low point. For Washington, the past few years have been about slowly climbing back into contention.

Fans started to see that turnaround in 2024 when rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led the team to its first NFC Championship appearance since the 1991 season. But just like then, there is still one team standing in the way of fully reclaiming that top spot, and that is the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, with a reshaped roster and key players working their way back from injury, the Commanders are in position to make another push to the top. The Eagles are still the division's heavyweights, but they are not untouchable, and with their cracks starting to show, it gives Washington a real opportunity to take control of the NFC East again.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Protect and Preserve Jayden Daniels

It all starts with protecting Jayden Daniels. The biggest concern is not just facing the Eagles' defense, but making sure Daniels stays healthy. After an injury-filled 2025 season, keeping him upright is the top priority.

With the draft coming up, there has been talk about general manager Adam Peters using the No. 7 pick to either strengthen the offensive line or bring in another receiver. Either way, the goal is simple. Limit the hits Daniels takes and give him a clean pocket against one of the toughest front fours in the league.

Exploit the "New-Look" Eagles Secondary

From there, Washington has to take advantage of the new-look Eagles secondary. Philadelphia made aggressive moves this offseason, bringing in Riq Woolen and Jonathan Jones. Chemistry in the secondary does not happen overnight. That is where Washington can strike. With Terry McLaurin and potentially another big-bodied target, the Commanders can challenge that group early with deep shots and force them to communicate under pressure.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Capitalize on the Eagles' Internal Friction

There is also an opportunity to capitalize on what is going on internally in Philadelphia. There have been questions about Jalen Hurts and his fit with a revolving door of offensive coordinators, as well as trade rumors surrounding A.J. Brown. If there is any tension in that locker room, Washington has to take advantage of it. Quinn’s defense should lean into that by taking away easy throws and forcing Hurts into tougher, longer reads, making the Eagles uncomfortable and out of rhythm.

Lean on the Run Game

And finally, Washington can lean on its run game. The team finished 2025 with one of the best rushing outputs in franchise history, and with a strong rotation of backs, they can control the pace of the game. If Washington can dominate time of possession and let Daniels operate as a dual threat, it puts them in a position to dictate the game rather than react to it.

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, the path back to the top of the NFC East still runs through Philadelphia, but this time the gap is not as wide as it used to be. If the Commanders can stay healthy and take advantage of the opportunities in front of them, this could finally be the year they take the crown back.

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