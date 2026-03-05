The Commanders' Best Free Agent Signings in the Last Decade

Free agency is a time for change and a time when fan bases like those who cheer on the Washington Commanders find new reasons to believe this year is ‘their year.’

While we know not every free-agent signing will land, and even if they do, none will guarantee the Commanders a Super Bowl run at the time of signing, there are those who stand out as the best in the franchise’s last decade.

Even though there haven’t been a lot of wins associated with the moves made by Washington in the past 10 years, there have been some solid performances by familiar faces who found a new home with the burgundy and gold for even a short while.

Here are my top free agent signings of the past 10 years, by the Commanders.

Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Why Logan Thomas Defined Value for the Washington Commanders

Tight End, Logan Thomas

Signed a 2-Year contract worth $6.1 million in 2020

While Thomas originally came to Washington on a two-year deal after four years in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions, he ultimately spent four seasons with the burgundy and gold.

In that time, he brought in over 180 passes for more than 1,600 yards and caught 14 touchdowns. In 2020 alone, he went off for a career-high 72 receptions, 670 yards, and six scores, bringing immediate value to the tight end position that has eluded consistent production on the Commanders' roster for decades.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Bobby Wagner on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bobby Wagner’s 2024 Pro Bowl Season in Ashburn

Linebacker, Bobby Wagner

Signed a 1-Year contract worth $6.5 million in 2024

A future Hall of Famer already by the time he arrived at Washington, Wagner brought his legendary approach to the game, leadership, and open field tackling ability to the team and racked up 132 tackles despite claims by some that he’d been ‘washed up.’

The effort earned him his 10th trip to the Pro Bowl and sixth spot on the NFL All-Pro teams. While he and his Commanders teammates fell short of the Super Bowl, the run they made in 2024 will go down as one of the best non-championship producing seasons in franchise history, and without Wagner, it’s safe to say it likely doesn’t happen to the scale that it did.

Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

How J.D. McKissic Became a Dual-Threat Offensive Weapon

Running Back, J.D. McKissic

Signed a 2-Year contract worth $3.3 million in 2020

McKissic was a 27-year-old veteran who spent three years with the Seattle Seahawks and one with the Lions before signing with Washington in 2020.

Like Thomas, his arrival sparked a career year as he collected 365 yards rushing on 85 carries and scored once. Like the tight end, his real impact came as a receiver, where he added 80 receptions for 589 yards and two touchdowns that season.

In all, McKissic came just 46 yards shy of a 1,000-yard season, but his 954 yards were a career high.

Honorable Mentions: LB Frankie Luvu (2024) | OT Cornelius Lucas (2020) | CB Ronald Darby (2020) | CB Josh Norman (2016) | WR Curtis Samuel (2021) | C Tyler Biadasz (2024) | K Austin Seibert (2024)

