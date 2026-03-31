The Washington Commanders' secondary received another significant boost this week, and it didn’t come from free agency.

Quiet Boost for the Secondary

Second-year cornerback Trey Amos, whose promising rookie season was cut short after suffering a fractured fibula in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, recently took to Instagram Live to update fans on his progress.

As the Commanders were riddled with problems last season, with injuries being the biggest issue, Amos’ words were exactly what fans wanted to hear. “Leg going good man, for real, for real,” Amos told viewers during the live stream. “I just left a workout five mins ago,” he added.

Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos (23) | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Production in Limited Action

Amos was a bright spot in Washington’s defensive backfield. A second-round pick out of Ole Miss, he quickly moved into a starting role, appearing in 10 games and making eight starts while allowing just one touchdown in coverage. His 32 tackles and six pass breakups showed what Amos can bring when healthy.

Before the injury, Amos had already started separating himself from the group. He consistently held his own in coverage and showed the kind of physical presence at the line of scrimmage that fits their defensive scheme. His frame and ability to press receivers give him a skill set that aligns well with the system Daronte Jones is looking to implement.

More Names, More Competition

At this point in the offseason, he is firmly in the mix as one of the team’s top cornerback options heading into Year 2. That becomes even more important as Washington continues to reshape the room.

The Commanders still believe in Mike Sainristil and brought in veterans Ahkello Witherspoon and Amik Robertson to add competition and depth after several departures at the position. With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, there is also a strong possibility the team adds another corner, potentially early.

Not Getting Lost in the Shuffle

Even with those additions, Amos is expected to remain a key piece. His development and return to full health could be one of the biggest factors in determining how the secondary performs this season.

If he’s able to pick up where he left off, Amos has the potential to reclaim a starting role and help stabilize a unit that struggled with consistency last year.

As the team has been focused on younger and more reliable talent this offseason, Amos’ recovery is more than just a positive update. It is a sign that one of their most promising defensive pieces could be ready to step right back into a major role.

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