The Good and Bad of Commanders 2026 Free Agency

Teams across the league should be shifting gears from free agency to the NFL Draft, but there are still some high-profile veterans sitting on the market. Which begs the question: how well did teams actually do this free agency?

Commanders general manager Adam Peters made some big moves and those moves landed the team at No. 8 overall in ESPN’s free agency rankings. Analyst Ben Solak released his definitive list of all 32 teams, and Washington found itself in the top 10.

Filling in the Gaps

Solak’s “I Loved” section for Washington focused on the team addressing one of its biggest issues from last season: defense. The additions of linebacker Leo Chenal and cornerback Amik Robertson were viewed as the most significant jolts to the unit. Solak noted that both players bring the high-motor traits needed to fix a defense that gave up more yards after missed tackles than almost any team last year.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Peters also added Chig Okonkwo and Tim Settle Jr., who are expected to handle 30–40% of snaps while still providing starter-level production in a rotational role. Along with the new additions, the team will also retain Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil, who posted an elite 88.9 pass-block grade last season.

A Gamble on the $100 Million Edge

The only significant blemish on the team’s ranking was the blockbuster signing of edge rusher Odafe Oweh. Solak expressed skepticism about the four-year, $100 million deal ($68 million effectively guaranteed), citing two main concerns: usage versus pay, and scheme fit in Daronte Jones’ defense.

Oweh was essentially a rotational piece for the Chargers last year, playing about 50% of defensive snaps. Paying $25 million per year for a player who hasn’t been a full-time edge rusher is a major gamble.

Under first-time defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, Washington is expected to run a blitz-heavy scheme. Solak questioned the logic of investing top-tier money in an edge rusher who has historically struggled against the run, especially if the scheme isn’t built to protect him in those situations.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Draft Day Flexibility

By aggressively filling holes at linebacker, safety, and tight end, the Commanders have given themselves flexibility with the No. 7 overall pick in April. With most immediate needs addressed through free agency, Washington is now in a “best player available” position. A luxury few teams can claim.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.