Two Commanders' Offseason Moves Earning National Attention

The Washington Commanders went to work this offseason following a disappointing 5-12 campaign in 2025-26.

That led general manager Adam Peters to crack open the checkbook. Washington wasn't shy about spending, both to acquire new talent and retain some of its key pieces.

With free agency in the rearview mirror and the focus moving to the upcoming NFL Draft, the Commanders have added starting-caliber players and depth on both sides of the ball.

A pair of Washington's moves have picked up national attention.

Laremy Tunsil, Odafe Oweh Among Notable NFL Offseason Contracts

Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) on the field during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The franchise's decision to re-sign left tackle Laremy Tunsil and bring in pass-rusher Odafe Oweh from the Los Angeles Chargers was recently highlighted by CBS Sports' Joel Corry.

The Commanders acquired Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans last year. The deal paid off as Tunsil started in 14 games and had arguably the best season of his professional career.

Per PFF, Tunsil posted his highest overall grade since being drafted in 2016. He slotted in at 84.7 overall, which ranked No. 2 in the league among offensive tackles who played more than 10 games. In 444 pass-blocking opportunities, Tunsil only allowed 15 total pressures and just two sacks.

That led to Tunsil setting a new benchmark in the NFL, earning over $30 million per year on his next contract, which begins in 2027.

"Laremy Tunsil, who represents himself, became the NFL's first $30 million-per-year offensive lineman," Corry wrote. "He was also the first offensive lineman to hit the $20 million-per-year and $25 million-per-year marks in 2020 and 2023, respectively.

"His preference has been to sign shorter-term deals (no longer than three-year extensions) so he can continually reap the benefit of changing market conditions," Corry added. "If Tunsil continues to play at a high level, he will be in line for another big payday in 2028 when he is 33."

Washington also shelled out one of the notable contracts in free agency, signing Oweh to a four-year/$96 million deal.

This is a bit of a high-risk, high-reward for the Commanders. Last season, Oweh didn't record a sack in his five appearances with the Baltimore Ravens, but found his footing after being traded to the Chargers.

In 12 appearances with Los Angeles, Oweh totaled 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

"The Commanders are counting on Oweh to upgrade a pass rush that suffered after edge rusher Dorance Armstrong was lost to a torn right ACL seven games into the 2025 season," Corry wrote. "It will be money well spent if the Commanders get the Oweh, who had 7.5 sacks in 12 games after the Los Angeles Chargers acquired him from the Baltimore Ravens, and an additional three sacks in a wild-card playoff game loss to the New England Patriots."

It's possible Oweh is growing into his prime. He posted ten sacks in 2024 and nearly reached that number again last season.

At the same time, if Oweh doesn't become more consistent, this is a contract that could plague Washington in the coming years.

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