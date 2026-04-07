Commanders Could Land Brandon Aiyuk In Shocking Low-Cost Trade

It feels like the relationship between wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers has officially hit a breaking point. At this stage, there doesn’t seem to be a path forward for either side. But even with the tension being very public, the 49ers aren’t rushing to hand him over to another team like the Washington Commanders.

Standing Firm on Trade Value

General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have made it clear they’re not in the business of “gift-wrapping” Aiyuk to a team like the Commanders. Instead, San Francisco is standing firm on trying to get something back in a trade, even as Aiyuk continues to remain away from the team.

The issue is, the NFL market isn’t exactly helping them out.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco suggested during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show that the return could be minimal for the 49ers.

“Anything. Maybe a seventh-round pick,” Maiocco said. “Based on how last year went, I don’t know if any team would be willing to pay more than that.”

That tells you everything about where things stand. It isn’t about maximizing value anymore; it's about getting out of a situation that clearly isn’t working. Maiocco also expressed confidence that Aiyuk won’t be in a 49ers uniform by Week 1.

So where does that leave Washington?

The Commanders' Calculated Approach

From the outside, it might seem like a no-brainer, a talented receiver potentially available for a late-round pick. But internally, the Commanders are taking a much more measured approach.

General manager Adam Peters is reportedly warming to the idea of bringing Aiyuk in, but not through a trade. The preference is to wait this out and see if he becomes available another way. Even giving up a seventh-round pick comes with questions, especially when you factor in the unknowns surrounding Aiyuk’s current form and mindset.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Financial Hurdle

And then there’s the money.

Aiyuk is set to carry a $14.64 million cap hit next season, with that number jumping significantly in the years after. That’s a serious financial commitment for a player whose situation is already complicated. Yes, the connection to quarterback Jayden Daniels is there, and that matters. But it’s not enough to ignore the bigger picture.

At this point, Washington seems content to play the long game and wait to see if San Francisco eventually folds.

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