Commanders have a secret red zone weapon for your fantasy team

Just because the Washington Commanders haven’t been winning lately doesn’t mean they can’t help you win.
One of the best parts of fantasy football is the ability to help fans of losing teams find a little bit of winning of their own, by oftentimes leaning on players from other, more successful squads. However, even with the Commanders on a four-game losing streak, there are members of this squad who can help you win in fantasy.
Digging for some sleepers who might give you the chance to win even if Washington falls to 3-7 as expected, Sports Illustrated’s Thomas Carelli has singled out running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. as a sneaky play this weekend, for those in need of a running back.
The Red Zone Specialist?
“In Washington, Jacory Croskey-Merritt is the starting running back. In the Red Zone, Chris Rodriguez Jr. is the starting Running Back. I cannot tell you why this is the case, but it is. Rodriguez Jr. has out-snapped Croskey-Merritt 12-to-9 in the Red Zone, including 3-to-1 in Week 9.
“I will not tell you that this is a good matchup versus the Lions, because it is not. However, they should be able to find moderate competency on offense with Mariota and Kliff Kingsbury at the helm.”
Rodriguez has played in seven of the team’s nine games this year and started two of them earlier this year. In both of the games Rodriguez started, the offense got off to good starts, setting a physical tone, and was able to run the ball better than it has in recent weeks.
Last weekend, in a big loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Rodriguez was inserted into the game flow after the team was already down three scores, mostly, and did well.
Earning 12 carries in the game, the back ran for 65 yards and scored one touchdown along the way. Granted, they came against a defense largely looking to prevent any sort of big play that would let Washington back into the game, but good stats are good stats when it comes to fantasy, right?
A Captain's Opportunity
Aiding in the thought that Rodriguez might be worth a sleeper play this weekend is the fact that he’s also a team captain for the first time this season, indicating that he may be in line for an opportunity to get solid snaps yet again.
Last week’s 22 offensive snaps matched his season-high. If the arrow pointing up is followed by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, he may be able to eclipse his career-high of 24 snaps on offense and give you a fantasy boost in the process.
