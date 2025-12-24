Commanders coordinator remains coy about future amid coaching rumors

We saw undeniable chemistry between Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Jayden Daniels early on, but that growth was stunted as Daniels appeared in only seven games this season due to injuries.

Injuries have prevented Kingsbury and the offense from finding a consistent rhythm all season. Not only is Daniels sidelined for the remainder of the year, but the Commanders are also managing injuries to veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was hurt in Saturday night’s 29-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mariota suffered a hand injury when a cleat struck his throwing hand, and he also injured his quad on the same play in the third quarter. He required stitches for the hand, leaving his availability uncertain. As a result, Kingsbury is preparing either Josh Johnson or Jeff Driskel, who was signed off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad earlier this week, to potentially start against Dallas.

As the Commanders have struggled, questions have emerged about Kingsbury’s future and whether he will return for another year or pursue a head coaching opportunity elsewhere.

Kingsbury focused on Cowboys



As Washington prepares to face the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day, Kingsbury is focused on this week’s matchup. “We’ll see how that plays out, but today I’m just trying to get one of these quarterbacks ready to play on a short week,” Kingsbury said.

Head coaching resume resurfaces

It would not be surprising if Kingsbury drew interest for head coaching roles once again. He previously served as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for four seasons, compiling a 28-37-1 record and leading the team to a playoff appearance in 2021. He also coached former number one overall pick Kyler Murray and brings extensive college experience, having spent six seasons as head coach at Texas Tech from 2013 to 2018.

Kingsbury’s impact was evident last season, when Washington finished fifth in scoring offense and seventh in total yardage in 2024. However, with Daniels sidelined for much of 2025, the Commanders have regressed to 24th in scoring offense and 20th in total offense entering Week 17.

Offensive regression fuels speculation

Last offseason, Kingsbury turned down interview requests and an offer from the New Orleans Saints, choosing to focus on a playoff push and another season developing Daniels. With Washington enduring a disappointing season, Kingsbury could be open to exploring other opportunities once the season ends.

