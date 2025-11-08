Commanders' new stadium is at the center of a surprising name request
President Donald Trump has always been vocal about the Washington Commanders and has never been shy about sharing his thoughts on the franchise.
He’s previously mocked the Commanders name, calling them the “Washington Whatever’s,” and has said they should revert to their former identity. At one point, he even threatened to block the team’s move back to Washington, D.C., if the name wasn’t changed. A move he ultimately couldn’t make, as the deal for the new stadium has been completed.
Now, Trump is reportedly pushing for the team to name its upcoming $3.7 billion stadium in his honor, according to multiple ESPN reports.
Return to D.C.
The Commanders currently play at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, but have long planned to return to the RFK Stadium site, which served as their home from 1961 through 1996.
The franchise’s new development project will bring them back to that historic location. The billion-dollar stadium is expected to seat around 65,000 fans and will be a major boost to the local economy, with construction slated for completion by 2030.
The D.C. Council approved plans for the new stadium in November. Earlier this year, Trump also hosted NFL officials and district leaders at the White House to announce that Washington, D.C., will host the 2027 NFL Draft.
Breaking From NFL Tradition
If the Commanders were to honor the Commander-in-Chief’s request, it would go against what NFL teams typically do. Naming rights for stadiums are sold to corporations through multimillion-dollar sponsorship deals. Banks, airlines, and tech companies often pay tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars for exclusive naming rights.
The Commanders’ stadium project has already been controversial, with ongoing debates about funding, zoning, and community impact. Some D.C. Council members raised concerns, while others have highlighted the potential economic benefits of bringing the team back to the city.
The Political and Legal Hurdles
Although the Commanders own the rights to sell commercial naming sponsorships, they cannot, on their own, name the venue after an individual because the land remains under the control of the National Park Service. Under legislation approved in September, the District of Columbia Council will lease the stadium to the team.
Trump is expected to attend Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, marking his first NFL appearance this season and perhaps another opportunity to make his case for why his name should be the front-runner for the new stadium.
