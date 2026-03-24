Commanders First Round Mock Draft Pick That Will Never Happen

With the 2026 NFL Draft exactly a month away, who the Washington Commanders will target is still up in the air. The chances of them landing Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese are highly unlikely, but it’s still worth talking about.

A Long Shot Prospect

According to the PFF mock draft, Reese is expected to come off the board earlier than the Commanders are supposed to pick. Still, draft night can be unpredictable, and any shift could have Reese slide and leave the Commanders in an interesting position.

As Washington continues to build their defense, if Reese were still on the board with their pick, the opportunity could feel like a steal. Reese, often compared to Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons, is a physical tool that they could invest in that could bring immediate value to the defense.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Where Reese Dominates

One of Reese’s biggest strengths is the run defense. He finished the 2025 season with an impressive 86.5 PFF run-defense grade, demonstrating his ability to diagnose plays, fill gaps, and make consistent stops. That kind of production would immediately help the Commanders' defense, which has been working to tighten up against the run.

The Commanders' run defense last season was poor, finishing among the worst in the NFL by allowing high rushing totals, including roughly 150 yards per game at one point, and ranking in the bottom tier in yards per carry allowed. Poor tackling, missed assignments, and failure to set the edge were cited as major issues.

Still Finding His Edge

With Reese having great ability against the run, his pass-rush production is side-eyed. His 72.3 PFF pass-rush grade shows promise, but it’s not quite at the elite level you might expect from a top-10 caliber talent, especially if he’s asked to play on the edge. However, this isn’t necessarily a red flag; it’s more of an indicator that his ceiling hasn’t fully been tapped into yet.

What makes Reese such an intriguing option is his physical profile. At 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds, paired with a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, he has the size and speed combination that NFL teams look for.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Capitalizing on a Slide

If Reese slips out of the top four picks in the draft, the Commanders could go in this direction. Reese may not be a finished product, but he offers the kind of versatility and potential that can elevate a defense over time.

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