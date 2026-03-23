Commanders Host Versatile Georgia CB Daylen Everette for Top 30 NFL Draft Visit

Now that things have calmed down in free agency, we can start to turn our attention to the NFL Draft.

The Washington Commanders have beefed up the defensive side of the ball through free agency, but they could still use some help in their secondary, even after the additions of Amik Robertson and Nick Cross.

The draft would be a great spot to target a corner if you're the Commanders, and they might try to get one early, with reports surfacing that they are bringing in one of the SEC's best in Georgia Bulldogs' Daylen Everette for a top 30 visit.

Source: Georgia CB Daylen Everette has several pre-draft top-30 visits scheduled.



Among the visits:

🏈 Chargers

🏈 Commanders

🏈 Raiders

🏈 Seahawks



Everette posted a 4.38 40-yard dash at the Combine — second-fastest among CBs. Expected to go on Day 2 of the draft. pic.twitter.com/9qxrk1rd0b — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) March 23, 2026

Is Landing Everett a Possibility?

Everette would be the perfect draft pick for the Commanders. A young, lengthy, and versatile corner, Everette would immediately come in and help provide a facelift to a secondary that struggled a season ago.

Being able to draft Everette and get him in the room with the likes of Robertson, Mike Sainristil, and Trey Amos would give the Commanders a solid rotation of polished players who can play in multiple defensive schemes.

A long, aggressive corner who can jam receivers at the line of scrimmage, Everette uses his massive arm length and is a plus tackler when needed. Viewed as the most pro-ready cornerback in his class, Everette was a three-year starter at the University of Georgia with over 40 career starts and two All-SEC selections under his belt.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While his length and aggressive style of play are what stick out the most when analyzing Everette's film, his speed is also something that he has in his toolbox. Clocking a 4.38 40-yard dash time, Everette can stay in-phase with deep receiving threats, which allows him to have great recovery if he finds himself in a bad position.

Landing Everette would be a huge win for the Commanders and their defense, but it doesn't seem like a likely selection in the draft with the franchise currently lacking a second-round pick.

Everette has been reported as a player to be taken within picks 35 to 50, which would take Washington out of the running for him unless they werre able to find a way to get back into the second round by trading back from their seventh overall pick, trading up with some of their later draft capital, or potentially trading a player currently on the roster.

It does not seem like Everette would fall in the draft to the Commanders at pick 71 in the third round, so bringing him in for a top-30 visit makes it seem as if they are serious about potentially making their way back into the second round if they can.

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