Commanders GM Spends Extended Time With Ohio State Superstar At Pro Day

Ohio State has several high-end defensive prospects entering the NFL Draft, and it has caught the attention of Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters. Rightfully so, as the team is in the middle of a roster overhaul.

Peters’ main focus during free agency was on the defensive side of the ball, adding veterans like Odafe Oweh, Leo Chenal, Nick Cross, and Amik Robertson. Now, after acquiring those veterans, it looks like Peters could use the draft to bring in younger talent, as the defense still needs some sprucing up.

Buckeyes Drawing Interest

With multiple Ohio State players projected to go early in the draft, Peters made sure to take a closer look at the Buckeyes’ Pro Day.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Players like linebacker Arvell Reese, safety Caleb Downs, wide receiver Carnell Tate, linebacker Sonny Styles, and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald are all drawing attention. With several of those positions aligning with the team's needs, it makes sense that Peters was locked in on Ohio State’s top prospects.

Downs Gets Attention

One player who seemed to stand out to Peters was safety Caleb Downs, as reports indicate the two had a lengthy conversation during Pro Day.

Even after signing Cross and Robertson, Washington’s secondary could still use more depth. And with rumors swirling that Quan Martin could be cut, especially if he does not fit new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones’ scheme, there is room for competition in the defensive back room.

Secondary Standout

Was told that #Commanders General Manager Adam Peters had a long talk with Ohio State Safety Caleb Downs at the Pro Day today. pic.twitter.com/uCRtxtx7Di — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) March 25, 2026

Often known as the “quiet assassin,” Downs has already cemented himself as one of the top defensive backs to come through Ohio State in recent years.

After transferring from Alabama, he put together a dominant two-season run with the Buckeyes from 2024 to 2025. In 30 games at Ohio State, he recorded 149 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 1.5 sacks. Combined with his time at Alabama, Downs finished his three-year career with 257 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and six interceptions across 44 starts.

He was also a two-time unanimous All-American, becoming just the sixth player in Ohio State history to earn the honor twice, joining names like Archie Griffin and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Draft Day Decisions Ahead

As the draft approaches, all eyes will be on how Peters continues to reshape the defense. With Ohio State producing multiple top prospects and the Commanders still looking to solidify key areas, players like Caleb Downs could be exactly what the team needs to take that next step.

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