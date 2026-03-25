Two Players Who Won’t Be on the Commanders Roster by Week 1

General Manager Adam Peters didn't wait for the 2026 NFL Draft to execute a massive overhaul of the Washington Commanders roster. Instead, he used free agency to make some of his biggest moves, focusing on defense, which was a sore spot in a disappointing 2025 season.

Free Agency Sets the Tone

Here’s a breakdown of how Peters has reshaped the Washington Commanders’ roster this offseason through free agency, and how those moves could impact the team’s approach with the No. 7 overall pick.

In free agency, the Commanders were among the league’s top spenders, focusing heavily on veterans and “prove it” deals:

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Odafe Oweh (EDGE): The “big fish” of the offseason, signed to a four-year, $100 million deal ($68 million guaranteed). He becomes the new cornerstone of the pass rush.

Leo Chenal (LB): Acquired from the Chiefs on a three-year, $24.75 million deal. He is expected to help replace the veteran presence of Bobby Wagner.

Nick Cross (S): Signed to a two-year, $14 million contract to serve as a versatile “weapon” in defensive coordinator Daronte Jones’ scheme.

Amik Robertson (CB): After the release of Marshon Lattimore, the team is looking to reset at corner, so Robertson was added as a versatile option in the secondary.

Rachaad White (RB): Signed to a one-year deal and joins Jacory Crosky-Merritt, Jerome Ford, and Jeremy McNichols in the backfield.

Chig Okonkwo (TE): Steps in to replace Zach Ertz as a primary receiving threat.

Roster Reset Comes with Tough Cuts

As Peters began reshaping the roster through free agency, those moves came at the cost of releasing veteran players like Marshon Lattimore, a decision that saved the franchise $18.5 million in cap space. The team also moved on from Tyler Biadasz and is expected to part ways with Bobby Wagner as they pivot toward Chenal.

With the draft approaching, Washington could make additional cuts, putting two of these players at risk of not making the Week 1 roster:

Daron Payne (DT): As the draft approaches, Daron Payne has emerged as one of the biggest names on the chopping block, with rumors intensifying that he could be traded this offseason. With the Commanders holding the No. 7 overall pick, the team has also shown interest in Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald.

Quan Martin (S/CB): In free agency, Washington signed versatile defensive backs Amik Robertson and Nick Cross, narrowing Martin’s chances of remaining on the roster. With Daronte Jones now in place as defensive coordinator, Martin may also not be an ideal fit for the scheme.

The No. 7 Overall Debate

Despite the aggressive free agency period, the Commanders still have critical holes, particularly at wide receiver and cornerback. Heading into the NFL draft, analysts are split on three potential directions the Commanders could go for their No. 7 overall pick:

Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame): Linked to Washington by multiple insiders, including Adam Schefter. He would create a dynamic backfield alongside Jayden Daniels.

Carnell Tate (WR, Ohio State): A receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin. He recorded 1,800 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Sonny Styles (LB, Ohio State): As the Commanders seek to upgrade their defense, Styles brings elite speed, coverage skills, and versatility.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now Comes the Big Decision

With free agency addressing some of the Commanders’ biggest weaknesses, the focus now shifts to the draft. Holding the No. 7 overall pick, Washington is in position to add another key piece to a roster that is still taking shape. Whether it’s offense or defense, Peters’ next move could define how quickly this team turns the corner in 2026.

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