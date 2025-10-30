Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' return has one big question mark
ASHBURN, Va. – Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is always must-see-TV. The problem is that the show hasn’t been on the main stage nearly enough this season.
He isn’t the only player who has been banged up this season, but there’s little argument that the Commanders' missing Daniels for five of their eight games so far this season is at least partially to blame for their 3-5 start to the season.
While backup quarterback Marcus Mariota has filled in admirably, it's hard to replace the playmaking ability that Daniels brings to Washington, as it seems to help elevate not just the offense, but the entire team at times.
A Cautious Return to Practice
That influence the quarterback has is why everyone was so excited to hear that Daniels is not only expected to practice fully this week, but return to the field when his team hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.
Of course, hamstring injuries are tricky, which is why even Daniels had to temper expectations a bit, saying, “If all goes right, I would love to play.”
'We Gotta Do What's Best for Me and My Future'
“I mean, I felt good towards the end of [last] week, but at the end of the day, we gotta do what's best for me and my future,” Daniels continued. “I would've loved to be out there, but that just wasn't a part of the plan. But I did feel good towards the end of the week, going into that game. And now we're here, and if everything goes right, hopefully I'm out there on Sunday night.”
With any injury there tends to be concerns about how effective a player will really be when coming back. With Daniels, specifically, that worry is enhanced by the position he plays, the way he plays it, and though it may not be completely logical, his franchise’s history with quarterback injuries in the past.
'If I'm Out There, I'm Not Even Thinking About It'
“Oh, I'm good. If I'm out there, I'm not even thinking about it,” Daniels said. “If I was worried about something, then I wouldn't be playing. So, I go out there, if I'm out there on the field, I'm going to be confident in myself and my abilities to go out there and execute and play football.”
Head coach Dan Quinn has repeated his stance on protecting the player’s future over everything when it comes to injury, but hearing Daniels also stand in front of his overall well-being over the short-term desire to play is also encouraging that when he is on the field, it’s because he’s truly ready to play, and not forcing the issue.
And that’s what is so worrisome about soft tissue injuries, is that they can be incredibly fickle from day to day.
“Obviously, those are very frustrating because you feel good and then something happens that's out of your control.”
So far, he’s had one practice he could take control of, and entering the second day of preparation for Week 9, there’s growing hope Daniels will be back in control of the offense when the Commanders and Seahawks take the field inside Northwest Stadium on Sunday night.
