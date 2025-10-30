Commanders' coaches are frustrated by one specific offensive issue
ASHBURN, Va. – For much of the season, the Washington Commanders’ offense has been able to keep the team in most of their five losses this season.
In Week 8, that pattern changed, and while the defense held the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense to just one score in the first half, the Commanders’ offense was unable to take advantage and entered halftime tied.
That fact, among others, was identified by Washington head coach Dan Quinn as a huge factor in the 28-7 loss, and it was reiterated by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury as the team prepares for its next attempt at getting into the win column.
The Hunt for Consistency
"To me, just the inconsistency week in, week out, moving of all times, just not scoring it," Kingsbury pointed to as what is plaguing his unit.
"I think the last two weeks we've been inside the 40, the plus 40, eight trips and got seven points, zero points, something like that," he continued. "So to me, just consistently executing the routine plays isn't showing up, and that's a deal with coaching and a deal with executing."
The most jarring part of the struggles this season, or more so recently this season, is the fact that it is a near 180-degree turn from what Kingsbury’s offense was achieving in 2024.
While his offense has gotten better on third downs, the Commanders are still converting less than 40 percent on the year.
“That's one of the things I mentioned earlier, just the inconsistency in those critical spots, just cutting down linemen loose or miscommunication on a pass route or things of that nature."
A 'Miscommunication' on 4th Down
One of those miscommunications occurred on a 4th-and-1 play against the Chiefs in the first half of their Week 8 loss.
Dropping back to pass, quarterback Marcus Mariota’s first read was deep to receiver Terry McLaurin who was running an out-breaking route to the sideline and well beyond the first down marker. He was wide open coming out of his break.
The problem is, Mariota threw a deep corner route into the end zone, and it landed where there was no receiver, and no shot of converting or scoring.
“We were going to take our shot,” Kingsbury said about the play. “We loved the matchup we had with Terry on the safety. Just had some miscommunication and didn't hit it unfortunately, but we liked the opportunity, we just didn't hit it."
The miscommunication was a single-play example of what has plagued the team as a whole. One player is doing one thing, and the other is doing something else. In the end, it’s the collective that falls short.
'What I Think We Can Be'
Perhaps it’s a lack of time to gel. After all, Mariota and McLaurin have gotten very little time together, making it less likely they’re seeing the field the same way on what appeared to be a choice route, where the receiver has two options and the quarterback has to see it the same way, or you end up with bad results.
Maybe it’s communication. Whatever it is, Kingsbury likely knows better than we do, and knows he needs to get everyone pulling in the same direction to get it back on track.
"We all got to get on the same page and find a way to get past that because that's really keeping us from becoming what I think we can be as an offense."
