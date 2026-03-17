Commanders Miss Out On Jaylen Waddle, Here's 3 Free Agent Options

Other than defensive needs, the Washington Commanders have been constantly searching for a number two wide receiver alongside veteran Terry McLaurin. As the team navigates the offseason and makes moves in free agency, now would be the ideal time to secure one. The question, however, is whether they are willing to pay for a top-tier receiver.

A Clear Need Opposite McLaurin

Several names have already been on the Commanders' radar to fill that role. The team missed out on Alec Pierce of the Indianapolis Colts and Romeo Doubs, who ultimately chose to sign elsewhere.

Following a recent move involving the Miami Dolphins, it appears Washington may have missed out on another potential contributor. According to ESPN, Miami traded wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a first-round pick, along with late third- and fourth-round selections.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Moving forward, the focus shifts to who general manager Adam Peters could target to strengthen the receiver room. A few notable names remain available and could still be in play.

Choosing the Right Fit

One recurring option is Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers. If Aiyuk were to become available, Washington could emerge as a landing spot, reuniting him with former Arizona State University teammate Jayden Daniels. That familiarity could provide an immediate boost to the Commanders’ offense.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Another name gaining traction is former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs brings dependability, strong route running, and a knack for making clutch catches. While his talent makes him an appealing option, off-field concerns could make teams hesitant, including Washington.

A move for Diggs would also represent a homecoming, as he played both high school and college football just miles from Northwest Stadium. While fans may welcome the hometown connection, it may not outweigh the potential risk for Peters and the organization.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another viable option is Jauan Jennings, also from San Francisco. His connection to Washington goes beyond familiarity, as Peters was part of the front office that helped draft Jennings in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over his career, Jennings has recorded 1,618 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, showing he can be a reliable contributor.

Work Left To Do

The Commanders currently have seven receivers on the roster, but adding another playmaker through free agency or the draft remains essential if they want to take a step forward next season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.