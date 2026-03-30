The Washington Commanders were active once again this free agency period, and while they didn't make any huge splash moves like trading for Laremy Tunsil last offseason, it appears that they most definitely improved the roster.

While most of what happened in free agency for the Commanders was applauded, there were a few decisions that gave pause to why it happened.

One of those things was releasing starting center Tyler Biadasz in free agency, only for him to quickly sign a multi-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Biadasz's departure leaves a gaping hole in the middle of the Commanders' offensive line, but it appears that Dan Quinn, at least for now, has an understanding of how to fill the void, after speaking on the dilemma with the media at the Annual League Meeting.

A True Center Battle

Now that Biadasz is out and the Commanders missed out on acquiring other top names like Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, Quinn seems comfortable in saying that they will indeed have a true battle for the starting center spot once camp opens up, unless other roster moves are made at the position.

Per Quinn and as reported by Nicki Jhabvala, the plan for the starting center spot will be to have Nick Allegretti battle with Julian Good-Jones to be the guy Jayden Daniels will take snaps from in 2026.

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Julian Good-Jones (61) Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The team likes what they in Good-Jones, who is a high effort player and he will be given a fair shot at taking over starting duties. However, it currently seems as if it's Allegretti's job to lose.

Allegretti spent the final two games of the 2025 season at center for the Commanders, allowing 0 pressures on 34 pass-blocking attempts. While a natural guard, Allegretti performed well enough for the Commanders to see him as the potential successor to Biadasz, given his veteran leadership and experience working with Daniels.

While Quinn mentioned that there will be a battle between the two, he has also made it known that the door remains open for a rookie to join them in the mix. Whichever direction the Commanders choose will be vital, as they look to have Daniels take the next step in his development, entering year three. The Commanders need that anchor at the pivot, and we shall find out soon enough who is putting themselves in the favorable position to take the starting snaps once the 2026 season kicks off.

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