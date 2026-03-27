Why the Commanders Believe the Sky is the Limit for Jayden Daniels

Usually, the expectation is that young players entering the NFL lean on veterans for guidance. But in Washington, the dynamic between quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota has shown that growth does not always flow in one direction.

When Daniels entered the league in 2024, his relationship with Mariota quickly began to take shape. While Mariota provided the experience expected of a veteran, Daniels’ approach to adversity and leadership left an impression of its own, especially as the season unfolded.

Stepping Up and Stepping In

That bond became even more evident when Mariota took the helm for the Commanders during Daniels’ injury stretches. Last season, he appeared in 11 games and made eight starts as Daniels worked through multiple injuries, including a knee, hamstring, and a recurring dislocated left elbow.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) talks to Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

While filling in on the field, Mariota was also watching closely from the sidelines and taking note of how the young quarterback handled challenges.

“We talked about it. Every great quarterback has to go through it. Has to have the adversity,” Mariota said.

The Anatomy of Adversity

Daniels’ setbacks were not just obstacles, according to Mariota, but defining moments. He emphasized how those experiences can build the foundation for long-term success.

“I think it just creates that foundation for them to really springboard. And that was J’s moment,” Mariota said. “That was kind of his undertaking, and for all of us to be there to support him through that was important.”

Rather than focusing on his own opportunity to play, Mariota made it clear that his priority was helping Daniels navigate those moments.

I asked #Commanders QB Marcus Mariota what he learned about Jayden Daniels in the adversity he faced last season.



Take a watch/listen: pic.twitter.com/46Irj6jCce — CWallSports (@cwallse) March 26, 2026

“It was a privilege to be a part of that. I don’t love the circumstances of which I played, but to help him through that and to help him navigate that all was important,” he said.

Mariota also pointed to the mental side of the game, something often overlooked when players are dealing with injuries.

A Culture of Belief

“At some point in time we all get banged up, and that mindset can be wearing on you and can be tough,” Mariota said. “Seeing him stay uplifted, being at practice, being around the guys, that was cool. You could really see some of those things manifesting into something great for him.”

That belief, Mariota says, is shared across the locker room.

“He believes it, we all believe in him,” he said. “And the more we can breathe that confidence into him, I really believe the sky’s the limit.”

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