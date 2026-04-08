We are currently in the sweet spot of the NFL offseason between the onset of the new league year and the NFL Draft, so now is the best time to examine the current state of the roster before the addition of rookies, cuts, and workout programs become part of the normal football schedule.

The Washington Commanders made sure to take care of the trenches and pass rush this offseason, and while it's intriguing to project how they will perform, it's important not to forget the players already on the roster as we enter year three under head coach Dan Quinn.

It's obvious that the Commanders upgraded at certain positions this offseason, as any good team should strive to do, but here we take a look at those players who we expect to break out in some form or fashion in 2026.

DTs Javon Kinlaw/Daron Payne/Jer'Zhan Newton

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (95) and defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

This one was difficult to narrow down, so why not go with all three? The interior wall of Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, Jer'Zhan Newton, and, shoot, even recently signed Tim Settle, will be formidable for the Commanders in 2026 under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

There isn't a reason to doubt this, considering that both Payne and Kinlaw are both coming off injuries in 2025, and Newton is just starting to see the true promise he has, but there's more.

It has already been mentioned that Washington could use three-man heavy sets across Jones' new 3-4 defense, so those extra snaps with big bodies should automatically increase production. But if you also include the upgrades at edge rusher with Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson and Charles Omenihu, and the Commanders' defensive tackles should feast this upcoming season.

WR Luke McCaffrey

Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (11) Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Luke McCaffrey's 2025 season was abruptly cut short due to a collarbone injury as he was well on his way to well-surpassing his production from his rookie year.

With an inside track on a massive target share becoming available due to the departure of Zach Ertz and Deebo Samuel, to go along with his familiarity with quarterback Jayden Daniels and offensive coordinator David Blough, McCaffrey will have plenty of space to operate.

The middle of the field will be open, and his understanding of sitting down in zone and timing makes him the perfect security blanket for Daniels. Even with the recent additions of Chig Okonkwo, Dyami Brown, and Van Jefferson, McCaffrey should have the inside track at starting in the slot, depending on what the team does in the upcoming NFL Draft.

OT Josh Conerly Jr.

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. (72) Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This one seems like a given. Josh Conerly Jr. survived his trial by fire after being thrust into a starting role on the Commanders' offensive line, and while his stats showed typical hiccups for a rookie, his trajectory is beaming after having a terrific second half of the season.

A year two jump is expected for Conerly Jr. now that he will have a full offseason with an NFL strength program and the continuity that will be provided along the offensive trenches. While many players suffer a "sophomore slump", Conerly Jr. could go from surviving to dominating, especially with the new offensive outside-zone scheme that fits his elite traits, with David Blough now the offensive coordinator.

LB Jordan Magee

Washington Commanders linebacker Jordan Magee (58) Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With Bobby Wagner not expected back in the fold for the Commanders, it is finally time for Jordan Magee to show what he can bring to the defense, even with the recent signing of Leo Chenal in free agency.

Magee has spent the past two seasons shadowing Wagner as the leader of the defense, and likely will find an expanded role with the group this season. Washington's linebacker unit was exposed at times last season, especially in coverage, but Magee has shown promise with his 4.5-speed that allows him to work sideline-to-sideline with the best of them.

With a new defensive scheme, it will be interesting to see how DC Daronte Jones wants to use him, but it is without a doubt time for Magee to show the team how valuable an asset he is.

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