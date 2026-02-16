Analyst Predicts Commanders Poach Rival Receiver in Free Agency

If the Washington Commanders don’t bring back receiver Deebo Samuel, they may look within the NFC East Division to find his replacement in New York Giants free agent, Wan’Dale Robinson.

At least, that’s what Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut believes as he took his shot at predicting where some of the most intriguing free agents might land this offseason. While the Commanders miss out on Indianapolis Colts free agent Alec Pierce in this projection, Robinson is no consolation prize, as he brings a skillset all his own that could help any team he lands on in 2026.

A splash signing for the offense

“We’re expecting the Washington Commanders to splurge this offseason,” Johnson says. “Using the 2026 NFL Draft to reinforce Dan Quinn’s defense while bringing in immediate contributors to support Jayden Daniels in NFL free agency. Wan’Dale Robinson, coming off a 1,000-yard campaign, is an excellent slot receiver who averaged 7.2 yards per target in 2025 and excels at creating early separation. He’ll complement Terry McLaurin nicely and allow Washington to use that top-10 pick on an edge rusher.”

Pierce is projected to land with the New York Jets, following a bidding war I can see coming, especially if George Pickens is locked down by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

Versatility fits Blough's scheme

The question with Robinson joining the Commanders would be usage, of course, and how new offensive coordinator David Blough foresees his role in the offense.

While Robinson did play over 500 snaps in the slot last season for the Giants, he also played over 400 lined up wide. That’s the kind of versatility a coach like Blough would likely covet, and not only would that help scheme up openings for Robinson, but help to manipulate the defense away from McLaurin, and in intermediate zones for receiver Luke McCaffrey and whomever the starting tight end winds up being.

In fact, New York quarterbacks earned their highest passer rating when targeting Robinson in the deep left part of the field.

Targeted five times in that zone in 2025, Robinson brought in three of the passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.

The second-best area to target the receiver last season came in the deep half of the right intermediate part of the field, where he was targeted nine times, bringing in four of the passes for 84 yards and two scores.

Ripple effects in the market

Other predictions made include Pickens returning to the Cowboys, Rashid Shaheed landing with the Las Vegas Raiders, Romeo Doubs heading to the Tennessee Titans, and Mike Evans sticking with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Washington free agent Deebo Samuel did not make the top six list of receivers projected in the Sportsnaut predictions.

