Commanders' Potential Free Agent Target Just Became Available

The Washington Commanders will be looking to improve in all facets this offseason following their lackluster performance in 2025.

The offense will just need a bit of tweaking; however, the defense will need a major overhaul. The Commanders' defense has been one of the worst in the league over the past couple of seasons, and Dan Quinn would love nothing more than for this unit to reverse and become one of the best in the league.

One particular area that needs improvement is the pass rush, and a potential target to do just that became available as the Miami Dolphins announced they would be releasing veteran pass rusher Bradley Chubb.

Sources: The #Dolphins and two-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Bradley Chubb are parting ways, making the 29-year-old a free agent.



In his two full seasons with the Dolphins (2023 & 2025), Chubb has 20 sacks, 8 FF, and 117 tackles. He should have a nice market. pic.twitter.com/u19NEaBZV9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 16, 2026

Should the Commanders Target Chubb?

In the cap savings move by the Dolphins, Chubb will immediately become a free agent, meaning that any team is available to sign him immediately without having to wait until the official free agent window opens in early March.

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) tackles Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Washington has one of the NFL's weakest pass rush groups in the entire league, and will be one of the most desperate to bring in at least one or two guys in this area to help curb the issue. Chubb aligns well here, given the massive need, his proven ability to be an impact player after leading the Dolphins in sacks in 2023 and 2025, and fits well within the Commanders' cap space and ability for him to join a team that views itself as a contender.

While it would be a clear opportunity or fit for the team, bringing in Chubb might not be the direction the Commanders want to head. Turning 30 before the 2026 season begins, Chubb is still considered in his prime but has struggled to maintain the athleticism seen earlier in his career. Add in his ACL tear from 2024, and it becomes an even bigger question mark.

Chubb is still productive even at his age, but the consensus has been that the Commanders are looking to get younger on defense, not carry over what they already have. Much of the Commanders' pass rush group is either aging into the latter half of their career or coming off major injuries of their own, so it could be wise for them to go after a younger free agent or use their draft capital to acquire one of the top young talents coming out of the 2026 NFL Draft.

