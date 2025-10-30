Commanders' 3-5 start has them looking at a major trade deadline plan
The Washington Commanders sit at 3-5 with one game left before the trade deadline.
While they have their franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels, the rest of the roster needs plenty of attention.
If Washington wants to remain competitive in the NFC and build around its young signal-caller, here are the three areas the front office should look to strengthen before the deadline.
Wide Receiver
The Commanders’ offense has been inconsistent all season, largely due to injuries and a lack of depth at the position. Adding another reliable wideout would take pressure off McLaurin and Deebo Samuel and open things up for Jayden Daniels once he returns from injury. Two potential trade options who make sense are Calvin Ridley from the Titans and Chris Olave from the Saints
Chris Olave has had a good season with 503 yards with a Saints team who could be sellers at the deadline. Ridley could help bring explosive big-play potential as he has done in his career. Either player would give the Commanders offense another dimension and make it more difficult for defenses to key in on McLaurin.
Edge Rusher
The biggest issue for the Commanders defense is the pass rush has not been performing as expected. The Commanders made some additions this off-season, but injuries and lack of production have been a huge problem. The team could use another edge defender who can win one-on-one battles and disrupt opposing quarterbacks.
Possible trade targets include Jaelan Phillips from the Dolphins, Boye Mafe from the Seahawks, and Jermaine Johnson from the Jets. Each brings youth, explosiveness, and long-term potential. Phillips has proven to be a dynamic athlete off the edge when healthy, while Mafe and Johnson are both emerging talents who could take another step in a bigger role. Strengthening the edge position could help Washington’s defense get off the field more consistently and limit big plays downfield.
Safety
The Commanders’ secondary has been a major weak point this season, particularly when it comes to giving up explosive plays through the air. A veteran safety could provide much-needed help on the back end. Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals and Xavier Woods of the Tennessee Titans are two logical targets who could fit right in.
Baker’s energy, physicality, and ability to play both in coverage and near the line of scrimmage would make him an immediate difference-maker. Baker's experience with the Arizona Cardinals will be a great addition to what the Commanders need in the secondary. Woods has been a steady vet in the league who could help steady the ship. He already has an interception, a sack, and two passes defended. Either addition would bring accountability to a secondary that has struggled with consistency all season.
Washington still has a chance to make a push if the front office decides to act before Tuesday’s deadline. With the right moves, the Commanders could give Jayden Daniels and coach Dan Quinn a stronger foundation for the second half of the year.
