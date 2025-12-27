Josh Johnson gets emotional after Commanders loss vs. Cowboys

Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson is disappointed after the team's 30-23 loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 at Northwest Stadium.

Johnson, 39, was given the starting nod for the first time since he was with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 after Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota suffered injuries. Johnson spoke after the game about his thoughts on the loss.

“It hurts," Johnson said postgame. "It hurts, man. Like, because even though it was a short week, we prepared well. The things that were out there that we wanted to get done, and we just had a couple of plays here and there that we left on the field. Like, me knowing myself, it's going to sit on me for a couple of days. So it hurts. It hurts.”

Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Johnson completed 15 of 23 passes for 198 yards in the loss against the Cowboys, which kept the Commanders in the game and is what one would expect from a backup quarterback.

With the potential end of his career coming here with the Commanders, Johnson's "why" is a little different than it was a few years ago.

"I know I can play at a high level. But I also know it takes – what comes with playing at a high level. So, I'm not really out here trying to prove nothing anymore. God has put me in this position for a reason. Whatever this game is giving me, to absorb it, and produce good food into the world. And football has blessed me with a lot, not just my family, but my community," Johnson said.

"Every year that I've gone to, every coach I've ever played for. So it's not even about proving myself as a player anymore. Either you don't believe in me or you're not. Every time I go on the field, I just want to show the gratitude to the man above that I'm grateful to be in this position, because, you know, most backup quarterbacks never last this long. They never get these opportunities and I'm grateful for that.”

Johnson will get one last chance to showcase his gratitude as the Commanders look to get a win on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.

