Marcus Mariota has to rally Commanders after Lions loss
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota and the rest of the team is frustrated after a 44-22 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10 at Northwest Stadium.
The loss is the Commanders' fifth straight, which should have fans frustrated as well, but Mariota has a message for the supporters as they endure the losing streak alongside the team.
“Well, one, we do appreciate the support. We're not where we want to be, and we understand that," Mariota said.
"Secondly, continue to believe in this team, continue to believe in Q [Head Coach Dan Quinn], continue to believe in the leaders of this group, because I've been in very many different locker rooms. I've been a part of different teams that would have shut this down two, three weeks ago. So, with that being said, there's fight in this dog. I believe in it, and we're gonna get this right.”
Mariota hopes Commanders can bounce back
The Commanders have been dealing with a bit of an identity crisis, which has led to the losing. While there is belief in the players on the field, there is also a wakeup call that needs to be had.
“At the end of the day, in order to get things going in the right direction, you have to be transparent, you have to be honest," Mariota said.
"... Every year is very unique. Every year poses different challenges. So, with that being said, I don't really know, and I think that's why we are all standing here today, kind of where we're at. So, it's gonna take a collective effort to get this thing going in the right direction. With that being said, I believe in these guys.”
The Commanders don't have much time to figure things out with only seven games to go. Playoff hopes are incredibly faint with only a 7-0 sweep to end the season as the only realistic way the Commanders have a legitimate chance to return to the postseason.
The Commanders will still need to take things one game at a time, beginning with their game against the Miami Dolphins in Madrid for Week 11.
