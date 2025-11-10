Commanders can't hang against talented Lions offense in Week 10 loss
The Washington Commanders are still in the midst of their losing streak after falling to the Detroit Lions 44-22 in Week 10 at Northwest Stadium.
The game marked a rematch of last year's Divisional Round, but the Commanders were hoping to repeat history against the Lions. Unfortunately for them, Detroit came into the game with a vengeance.
The Commanders allowed a pair of touchdown drives in the first quarter while they only had a field goal to show for it. That put them in a holw that they could not dig themselves out of for the rest of the game.
Commanders struggle in loss vs. Lions
In the second quarter, the Lions scored twice more. After running back Jahmyr Gibbs added a second touchdown, Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne punched Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and was ejected from the game.
From there, it seemed apparent that it would only be a matter of time for the Commanders to be put out of their misery. The Lions led 25-10 at halftime after kicker Jake Bates nailed a chip shot field goal as the first half clock expired.
The Commanders defense couldn't force the Lions to punt, making it extremely difficult for them to win the game. The offense did a good job trying to stay in the game, but it was nowhere near enough against the mighty Lions.
Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota started for the injured Jayden Daniels and completed 16 of 22 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Former first-round pick Treylon Burks was the leading receiver, catching three passes for 58 yards.
The Commanders now sit at 3-7 and have lost five games in a row. The season continues to slip away and they are looking for ways to salvage what has been a difficult campaign.
The Commanders could bounce back in Week 11 when they take on the Miami Dolphins in the NFL's first-ever game in Madrid, Spain.
