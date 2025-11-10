Commanders are not firing anyone; Dan Quinn has a different plan
LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Commanders dropped to 3-7 on the season following a 44-22 loss to the Detroit Lions that not only notched another tick in the wrong column, but extended the team’s losing streak to five games heading into Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins.
The Commanders’ offense did enough to be competitive, scoring on four of their eight possessions (not counting a one-play kneel down at the end of the first half). Still, the defense allowed the Lions to score points on their first eight possessions of the game, and the only punt they forced came in garbage time with the outcome already decided, sealing the group's fate for Week 10.
It did not, however, seal the fates of any of Washington head coach, Dan Quinn’s staffers. Instead, the coach views the quick turnaround to travel to Spain and the week together on foreign soil as a perfect opportunity to help the team finally get things on the right path.
'Just the Opposite'
“No, just the opposite,” Quinn responded when asked about making changes ahead of the team’s trip to Madrid. “I'm feeling fortunate that we are hitting the road tonight together. Sometimes, when you're going through it, you need everybody together. You talk about it, and what's the thing you can do better, and you can do. And so, all of us start collectively thinking that way together. It forces you to do that. And so, we got a good group, man. Like, you have to have these standards that you go to, but this is where we're at, and so we have to fix it together.”
In fact, Quinn added, he wishes the team could leave for Spain earlier than already planned, just to get that extra time together.
The Changes Already Made
That doesn’t necessarily mean that changes aren’t coming, likely to the defensive staff before anything else. Already, the team has pared down the scheme, alternated some different personnel, and even moved defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. down to the sideline upon his request after several players asked the coach to do so.
With all those changes already underway, they’ve also altered their practices, preparation, and the contrast between classroom and walkthrough sessions. So, really, all that’s left to change if they don’t get it worked out soon will be the coach or coaches themselves, and it likely starts with the coordinator, making it even more important they get the puzzle put together as quickly as possible.
The Bye Week Ultimatum?
On the other side of the team’s trip to Spain is the bye week, a popular time for teams to make staff changes, as it allows a two-week build-up for the interim replacement to get their feet under them in their new role. Coming off a run of three out of the last four games, surrendering 38 points or more, that bye week may become less than restful if the defense can’t hold the Miami Dolphins to a reasonable output.
“There's a process to go through during that one, and ours will be more lengthy than usual, but in the meantime, it's like short-term solutions for this week to get it better,” Quinn says.
A nice way of saying the sand is starting to run light, and if there isn’t a reversal in performance in Week 11, then the next time we see Washington after that, things may look a bit different.
