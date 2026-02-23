Commanders Need to Elevate Offense This Season

The Washington Commanders aren't satisfied with how their offense performed this past season.

Moving on from offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury was a sign that the team is hoping for some change in the upcoming season. David Blough is now in charge and he hopes to move the needle and get the offense closer to their goals for the 2026 campaign.

“I think I'm gonna try to bring out the best in everybody. I think whether it's coaches or players there's gonna be standards set with regard to excellence and holding those guys to it," Blough said.

"I think I've been really fortunate, like I mentioned a couple times, to see it done at a really high level and understand that you can't compromise on the standards of excellence and our offense will be held to it, our coaches will be held to it, and it's what I expect from myself and it's a really fun opportunity to kind of implement from the ground up what the Washington Commanders offense can look like in 2026.”

READ MORE: Dante Fowler's Career Arc Proves Why Commanders Need a Plan for Rueben Bain Jr.

David Blough Wants to Carry Out Dan Quinn's Vision

Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough during training camp at State Farm Stadium. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Commanders could have hired someone from outside the organization, but they opted to promote Blough, who is only three years into his coaching career. Blough hopes to bring out the team's identity in the offense.

“I think we'll have an identity that I think people will see every week when we take the field, right? We're going to do everything we can to be explosive, take care of the ball, and be creative and you'll see kind of the, DQ preaches speed and violence, and we want people to feel that from our offense," Blough said.

The unit will need to change up some schemes in the upcoming season, and that will result in a more balanced attack for Jayden Daniels and the rest of the offense.

"Very important. I talked about it, he's [Daniels] incredibly accurate, his mobility is a superpower. And as we continue to use his brain to our offense’s benefit, I think you'll see as much as anything, you'll see all of these skill guys that we've talked about a little bit get unlocked and it's going to be really special to see," Blough said.

The offense will have to undergo some changes, but the mantras will remain the same. If the Commanders can operate as a hungry, physical team, they will always have a chance to pull out a win.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2026 offseason.