Terry McLaurin gives main reason Commanders lost to Chiefs

After missing time with a quad injury, Terry McLaurin reflected on his return and the Washington Commanders’ struggles in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joanne Coley

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) looks on from the field during final minute of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 28–7 on Monday night, but fans were happy to see Terry McLaurin back on the field after being sidelined for weeks with a quad injury.

Their only score came courtesy of McLaurin, a toe-tap catch in the end zone that was initially ruled incomplete, then overturned after review for the Commanders' first and only touchdown of the game.

Being back on the field meant everything to McLaurin, especially as someone who has rarely missed a game since joining Washington. “It was great to be out here with my teammates, honestly,” McLaurin told WUSA9 in a postgame interview.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

McLaurin has long been a cornerstone of the offense and a reliable target. The veteran receiver has recorded five 1,000-yard seasons and set a career high with 13 touchdowns last year. “I just try to bring who I am to this team as a player and as a leader,” said McLaurin.

In the first half, the Commanders' defense helped keep things close, only holding Kansas City to just seven points thanks to two takeaways. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore grabbed the first interception, and the second came when a pass intended for Travis Kelce deflected into the hands of Bobby Wagner. The plays helped the Commanders go into halftime tied with the Chiefs.

But the momentum shifted after the break. “It was just a tale of two halves,” McLaurin said. “Defense did a great job getting us the ball back twice.”

Despite those turnovers, the offense couldn’t capitalize, coming up short on key fourth-down conversions. “You know, we kind of let some things on the field early in the first half that we feel like we could have executed, maybe gave ourselves a little bit of a gap,” McLaurin said. “And so as the offense, we just got to capitalize on that better.”

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Chiefs eventually pulled away, with Patrick Mahomes connecting for touchdown passes to Kareem Hunt, Travis Kelce, and Rashee Rice. Washington couldn’t find a response.

“Second half, they just executed a lot better than we did,” McLaurin admitted. “We had some good moments but couldn’t really sustain anything. So, um, yeah, you got to give them credit because they made uh some adjustments and they executed their game plan in the second half."

The Commanders now fall to 3-5 on the season and will aim to bounce back as they prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

