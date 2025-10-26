Commander Country

Commanders' offensive line ranking might just surprise you

How has the Washington Commanders' rebuilt offensive line really performed through seven weeks? The latest rankings tell a complex and unexpected story.

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) and guard Sam Cosmi (76) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) and guard Sam Cosmi (76) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders’ offensive line finished near the top of the NFL, No. 9 in pass blocking efficiency according to Pro Football Focus in 2024.

That ranking, however, was aided in large part by Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels's mobility and willingness to run.

While PFF credited the 2024 Washington offensive line with surrendering only 20 sacks, the 11th fewest in the league, it was also blamed for giving up north of 195 pressures to their rookie quarterback, the ninth-worst.

With that knowledge in hand, general manager Adam Peters set out to make the group better, trading for Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and drafting rookie right tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Mid-Season Report Card

So, how has it gone?

Doing a bit of a mid-season check-in, PFF put out its updated ranking of NFL offensive lines, and the Commanders’ group did pretty well, ranking No. 9 out of all 32 units.

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78)
Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) stands on the field on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

A Tale of Two Tackles

“Stud right guard Sam Cosmi returned to action for the first time since he tore his ACL in January. He gave up just one pressure — and no sacks or hits — in the Commanders' loss to the Cowboys, leading to an 85.9 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked second among all guards this week,” Zoltan Buday writes. 

“On the other hand, first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. continued to struggle in pass protection at right tackle. The Oregon product gave up four pressures, including a sack, and has now allowed pressure at an 8.7% rate — 15th worst rate among 71 qualifying offensive tackles.”

Of the five starters: LT Laremy Tunsil, LG Chris Paul, C Tyler Biadasz, RG Sam Cosmi, and RT Josh Conerly Jr., Buday names the veteran tackle as the best of the bunch, citing his 87+ pass-blocking grade as a big reason why, as it ranks third-best among eligible tackles.

Data vs. The Eye Test

Of course, that’s using the eye test along with the data, because using just the data, the offensive line hasn’t gotten better; they’ve gotten worse, with an 84.3 efficiency rating that ranks No. 17 in the NFL through seven weeks.

However, the data also shows that the offensive line is projected to give up more than 30 fewer pressures, nearly 40 fewer hurries, five fewer hits to the quarterback, yet is responsible for about six or seven more sacks.

That efficiency rate is going to be significantly tested by the Kansas City defense, which boasts a top-10 blitz percentage under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and one of the most dangerous defensive linemen in the league, Chris Jones.

