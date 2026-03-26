ESPN Ranks Commanders Frankie Luvu Among Best Linebackers in 2027 NFL Free Agency

2026 free agency isn't quite over just yet, but the majority of contracts, especially amongst the top players, have now been signed.

With free agency all but completed after focusing heavily on defense on the open market, the Washington Commanders have started to turn their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft. Rosters are starting to shape up with more cuts and decisions to be made further into the Summer before the 2026 season gets underway.

While everyone is focused on the now, it's never too early to begin looking at next offseason, and according to ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen, the Commanders will have one of the best free agents set to hit the open market at his position in veteran linebacker Frankie Luvu.

Important Season for Luvu

"The scheme fit will be key for Luvu if he makes it to free agency, as he's a stack linebacker -- inside linebacker or 4-3 outside linebacker -- who can be set up as a pass rusher or blitzer," wrote Bowen. "With the foot quickness to shake blockers or wrap to the quarterback in tight quarters, Luvu had 11 sacks over the past two seasons."

Bowen listed Luvu with the likes of Azeez Al-Shaair and Patrick Queen, so he clearly views him as one of the top options next free agency despite a down season in 2025.

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The real test for Luvu and whether or not the Commanders will let him enter free agency is how he translates to the new scheme that defensive coordinator Daronte Jones will be implementing – going from a base 4-3 to a 3-4 – as pointed out by Bowen.

If Luvu can show that he can still produce in the defense under Jones, then his price tag could skyrocket as he heads towards free agency. And while that shouldn't necessarily scare away the Commanders from re-signing Luvu, if he has just another average season or isn't able to get the grasp of the defense, they could look at letting him walk.

All of these are things to keep in mind over the course of the 2027 season for Luvu and his future in the DMV. By this time next year, Luvu will also be on the wrong side of 30, and with Adam Peters recent track record of looking to get younger, 2026 could be the last season we see Luvu in a Commanders' uniform as they look to the future with Leo Chenal and Jordan Magee.

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