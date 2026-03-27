Denzel Boston is a High Stakes First Round Offensive Target for the Commanders

It has become clear that the Washington Commanders aren't thrilled with how their wide receivers produced in 2025, and thus, an overhaul has begun.

Deebo Samuel is not expected back as he searches for a new home in free agency, and while the additions of Van Jefferson and Jahan Dotson help elevate the floor of the room, they are still looking for someone who can come in and be that guy opposite of Terry McLaurin.

With the wide receiver free agent market thinning out when it comes to elite talent outside of a few options, the Commanders are likely to turn to the NFL Draft to fill the role. Names like Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon have been linked to the Commanders with the seventh overall pick, but a new name has now emerged. According to sources, Washington is eyeing and will host University of Washington WR Denzel Boston on a top-30 visit.

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

A True Safety Blanket

The Commanders currently have a huge size problem when it comes to their wideouts, so getting a Boston who towers at 6-foot-4, 212 pounds would give Jayden Daniels a true boundary X who can win contested catches.

Boston may have been overlooked a bit at Washington, but was one of the best receivers in the country last season. He's a reliable volume guy and obvious red zone threat, scoring 11 touchdowns for the Huskies last season. His 68 percent contested catch percentage shows his elite jump-ball ability, and with only two drops on over 100 targets, he can be relied upon.

While the metrics and stats show that Boston is an elite pass catcher, he is even better at blocking from his position – something that is highly valued across the NFL. Per Pro Football Focus, Boston had a run-blocking grade of 84.2, which ranked in the top three among all collegiate wide receivers.

Boston seems almost like a homerun selection in the draft, but his opting out of the 40-yard dash at the Combine, signaling that he may be on the slower side, has caused him to be projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick since he wins with positioning and strength over just running by defenders.

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Trade Back

Speaking of Boston's draft projection, that is where the Commanders hit a bit of a snag.

Taking Boston with the seventh overall pick would seem a bit rich even if the move were to pan out similar to when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Mike Evans seventh overall in 2014, who's a similar type of player.

With only six picks in the NFL Draft and no second-rounders, the Commanders and Adam Peters could find themselves in a situation to trade back to say, 18th, and pick up more draft capital and still land Boston while securing themselves another Day 1 or 2 player.

This would allow Washington to address their WR2 problem and potentially grab a starting center, cornerback, or linebacker as well.

It doesn't seem likely that the Commanders will move back in the draft, given the options that will be available in areas of need for them at seven. However, trading back and landing Boston and draft capital should be at least a little bit enticing for the front office.

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