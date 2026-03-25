Commanders Taking Closer Look at Versatile Defender Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders had one of the worst defenses in the NFL during the 2025-26 season.

Washington finished dead last in total defense (384 yards allowed per game). The Commanders were the only franchise to sit in the bottom-5 in passing defense (242.5 passing yards allowed per game) and rushing defense (141.8 rushing yards allowed per game).

That led to some major changes, including the firing of former defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., tabbing former Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Daronte Jones as the new voice of the unit.

The Commanders also cut veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore, while a few other players moved on in free agency. Jonathan Jones will remain in the division with the Philadelphia Eagles, while Noah Igbinoghene joined the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks.

That makes the cornerback position a priority ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Washington Schedules Visit With Trending Cornerback

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) looks on during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Despite signing Amik Robertson from the Detroit Lions, Washington will likely invest in its cornerback room when April rolls around. That ultimately depends on who is available when the franchise is on the clock.

According to NFL analyst Ryan Fowler, the Commanders are keeping close tabs on a defender who is trending upward. Washington is among the franchises that will host former Miami star Keionte Scott for a top-30 visit.

Scott is coming off an eye-popping performance at the Hurricanes' Pro Day. He clocked a 4.33-second 40-yard dash and a 41-inch vertical with plenty of scouts in attendance.

Last season, Scott was a pivotal piece on a Miami defense that guided the program to a national championship appearance. He totaled a career-high 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, five pass deflections, and two interceptions that he returned for touchdowns.

Despite an injury late in the campaign that sidelined him for three games, Scott gutted it out for the Hurricanes' College Football Playoff run. Scott was named second-team All-ACC and earned defensive MVP honors in the Cotton Bowl Classic victory against Ohio State.

Scott began his career at the JUCO level and spent three years at Auburn before making his way to Miami.

The versatile defender is firmly in the conversation to be selected in the second or third round. Considering his trajectory, Washington may have to trade up to truly have a shot at securing Scott.

Where Are The Commanders Slated To Pick In The 2026 NFL Draft?

- Round 1 (Pick 7)

- Round 3 (Pick 71)

- Round 5 (Pick 147)

- Round 6 (Pick 187)

- Round 6 (Pick 209)

- Round 7 (Pick 223)

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.