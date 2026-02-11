Dan Quinn Makes Multiple Staff Changes to Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced several changes to their coaching staff this week, and a look at the team’s personnel listing shows several others I noticed flew under the radar as well.

Announced by the Commanders early this week were the additions of Eric Henderson as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator, D.J. Williams as the quarterbacks coach, and Danny Etling as the assistant quarterbacks coach. These were moves we’d known about for a while, but were made official as the team looks to shift into the next phase of its offseason program.

In addition to those moves, and of course the hiring of offensive coordinator David Blough and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, there are several other notable shifts to the staff in Washington.

Shifting roles on defense

Tommy Donatell was previously simply the defensive backs coach and remains on the staff, but now has the distinction of being the safeties coach. Meanwhile, William Gay, who was Donatell’s assistant coach for the past two seasons, is now the defensive backs/cornerbacks coach, splitting the secondary into two groups with a dedicated coach for each.

Coach Anthony Lynn was the run game coordinator under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and also served as the running backs coach, but now holds only the position coach title on Blough’s staff.

Similarly, Darryl Tapp was the defensive line coach under Joe Whitt Jr., and while he is staying on to work under Jones, he is taking the assistant defensive line coach position under Henderson.

Promotions from within

Darnell Stapleton’s promotion to the offensive line coach position after the departure of Bobby Johnson was made official as well, and Shane Toub has officially been listed as the assistant offensive line coach under him.

Several other coaches who served in quality control or other junior assistant coaching roles have been promoted or have seen title changes, including John Pagano to outside linebackers coach, Jesse Madden to assistant running backs coach, and Andre Coleman, now the assistant wide receivers/returners coach.

The Wes Welker mystery

Perhaps most notably from a name perspective, yet also somewhat vague from actual execution, is Wes Welker’s role. In 2026, his title will read offensive assistant, which can mean many things. Last season, head coach Dan Quinn shared with us that Welker worked more with the special teams and defensive units.

There are, of course, still changes that could be made. Some continue to question the status of assistant head coach/offensive pass game coordinator Brian Johnson, who did interview for outside positions. He is still listed in that role, though no confirmation one way or the other has been received regarding his status moving forward.

As the NFL Scouting Combine approaches at the end of the month, at least the majority of Quinn’s coaching staff is assembled, and his new coordinators are hard at work developing and selling their vision for each unit to their assistant coaches, so that all of them can be on the same page when it’s time for players to begin coming back to Ashburn, in late April.

