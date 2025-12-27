Commanders rookie running through obstacles in first season

Washington Commanders rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt continues to make an impression after finding the end zone twice against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.

Croskey-Merritt's highlight play came when he took the ball to the house from 72 yards out in the third quarter to give the Commanders some much-needed energy. The rookie out of Arizona spoke about the touchdown after the game.

“I saw daylight, and I was like, ‘This is my chance to show when it's open field, I can take it the distance.’ And I mean, it worked out, it worked out perfect," Croskey-Merritt said.

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt avoids a tackle by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Croskey-Merritt has career performance vs. Cowboys

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was impressed with Croskey-Merritt after he was given an opportunity to start with Chris Rodriguez Jr. on the sideline with an illness.

He hasn't had it easy with inconsistencies in opportunities and carries, but the rookie has handled it with grace.

“Yeah, the thing that comes to mind that I'm impressed by is like coming in, I know this was a short week, but some of the running backs told me this earlier," Quinn said. Like, he likes to meet early and get ahead. So, when we got to how we're doing blitz pickup meetings, he was the one answering like, he's so urgent about wanting to deliver for the guys.

"So, I think that's where I'm seeing the growth on the protection side, taking what's there in the running game. Early on the season it was, can I make a big play where it was second-and-one, can I get the first down? So, finding the end zone, that's a big deal in the long run. Getting outside and finishing those were some of the things, but I've seen him grow a lot in the knowledge of the game, the game plan, those were, those were big.”

The Commanders really like Croskey-Merritt's potential, so giving him some extended opportunities in the final couple of games in the season will give him a chance to prove why Washington is right to invest in him going into 2026 and beyond.

Croskey-Merritt and the Commanders are back in action as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18 inside Lincoln Financial Field.

