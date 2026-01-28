Daronte Jones Reveals His Unique Strategy for Connecting With Commanders Players

The Washington Commanders tapped into a DMV native as their next defensive coordinator after parting ways with Joe Whitt Jr. Following a difficult season, the team explored a number of candidates before filling the vacancy.

Daronte Jones comes to Washington after serving as the Minnesota Vikings’ passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. During his time in Minnesota, the Vikings’ defense ranked third in the NFL and finished top 10 in takeaways, the type of production the Commanders have been searching for after struggling on that side of the ball this season.

Jones is known for his ability to connect with players, with many pointing to his relatability and unique approach to coaching as major reasons for his success. It’s that same mindset he’s now bringing to Washington.

Finding everyone's 'why'

On the NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov podcast, Jones explained how he builds those relationships Well, I think it’s one, getting to know each person individually,” Jones said. “I always tell the players everyone will be treated fairly.”

While he acknowledged that players come in with different levels of experience, whether they’re veterans or younger players, Jones emphasized that the desire to be coached is universal. “Still, each player wants to be coached, and you have to find a way to meet them where they are,” he said. “By human nature, everyone wants to feel important or appreciated," he added. "So with that, you tap into getting to know that person as an individual, find out what their goals are, what their ‘why’ is, and try to help them achieve that.”

Using movies as a teaching tool

Jones even uses movies to connect with players and reinforce teaching points. “There are movies of all genres, all years, so there’s always something I can tap into as an example,” he said. Whether it’s hip-hop films or comedies, Jones looks for cultural references that players can relate to. “Using different examples where they can buy into it and remember it, and allows them also to remember the teaching point,” Jones added.

Why this matters for Washington

That approach could be especially valuable for the Commanders' defense, which features a mix of veterans, young starters, and developing talent. With a unit that has struggled with consistency and communication, Jones’ emphasis on individual connection and relatable teaching could help players better understand their roles. If his methods translate the way they did in Minnesota, Washington may finally have a defensive identity built on both accountability and buy-in.

